Ravens TE Named Bounce-Back Candidate
Over the past several years, the Baltimore Ravens have enjoyed having one of the league's best tight ends in Mark Andrews.
A 2018 third-round pick out of Oklahoma, Andrews has been the epitome of consistency since he made his debut. His best season came in 2021 - when he set franchise records in receptions (107) and receiving yards (1,361 yards) while adding nine touchdowns - but he's been a top tight end each season. With the Ravens often struggling to put together a strong receiver rooms, having a safety valve like Andrews has been essential for Lamar Jackson and co.
Last season, though, Andrews missed eight games (playoffs included) with an ankle injury. The Ravens avoided complete disaster with Isaiah Likely's emergence, but Andrews' absence was certainly felt.
Luckily, Andrews is back and fully healthy now, and Pro Football Focus believes he's due for another big year.
"Andrews has been one of the NFL’s best tight ends year in and year out, but a fractured fibula caused him to play in just 10 games last year," PFF writes. "The result? His fewest receiving yards in a season in his career.
"Other tight ends like Sam LaPorta gained traction with Andrews out. But with the 28-year-old getting a clean bill of health, expect Andrews to reclaim his post as maybe the NFL’s best at his position with a monster 2024."
The Ravens' offense is looking deadly once again, and with Likely developing into a quality tight end in his own right, Andrews can be a part of some scary two-tight end sets.
