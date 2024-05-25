Ravens Move Second-Year QB to WR
The Baltimore Ravens' quarterback depth chart has cleared up quite a bit.
Malik Cunningham, who the Ravens claimed off the New England Patriots' practice squad in December and was previously listed as a quarterback, reportedly practiced at receiver during the first week of OTAs. Ravens editorial director Ryan Mink confirmed the position change in a report on the team's official site.
"Now it's clear that Cunningham's future, at least in Baltimore, is at wide receiver, as he's formally listed there on the roster and practiced at that position all this week," Mink wrote. "Even with the Ravens a little short-handed at quarterback Thursday without Lamar Jackson or undrafted rookie Emory Jones, Cunningham worked with the wideouts.
"Cunningham made some impressive catches and was often targeted in Thursday's practice. He's shifty, especially underneath."
Cunningham got some looks at quarterback with the Patriots during the preseason, but continued to bounce back and forth between the two positions in practice. Now, the Ravens know which position they prefer him in.
Much like Lamar Jackson before him, Cunningham's greatest strength coming out of Louisville was his rushing ability. In 2021, the young quarterback even ran for 1,034 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season.
Unlike Jackson, another Louisville product who faced questions about his potential as an NFL quarterback, it seems that Cunningham's future lies elsewhere.
