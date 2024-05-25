Former Ravens Safety 'Easing In' With New Team
In just one season, former Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone went from a relative unknown to one of the top ballhawks in the league.
The former Ravens safety finished the season with seven interceptions, second only to Dallas Cowboys breakout star DaRon Bland with nine. From being cut in his rookie season, joining the Houston Texans and then coming back to Baltimore in the span of a few months in 2020 and 2021, Stone has certainly come a long way in just a few years.
Stone earned himself a lot of money last season, and he cashed in by signing a two-year, $14 million contract with the Cincinnati Bengals in March.
Two months later, Stone seems to be slowly adjusting to life with his new team.
“I feel like I’m easing in,” Stone said, per the Dayton Daily News. “You know, it’s like my first time going on a new team in four years so you know it’s different being in a different building for so many years and knowing what to expect, so my thing is coming in here, trying to learn everybody. I knew Vonn (Bell) for a long time, so I try to hang around him and he kind of guides me around and helps me learn everything here so you know it’s been fun so far though.”
Even after a strong season and signing a big contract, Stone isn't content to sit back and rest on his laurels. The 25-year-old is well aware that anything can change in the blink of an eye in the NFL, and he knows that he has to always play his best to keep the dream alive.
"As I was saying earlier, in this league, everyone’s trying to take your job each day, you can’t get complacent. There will always be competition, no matter who’s in your room," Stone said. "How I learned was, you know, people would get injured in this league so whenever opportunities open up you’ve got to make the most of it. That’s what I did to get where I am now. And you know, at this point, I’m just gonna keep doing my job and keep building on what I did last year.”
Stone will face his former team twice this season, first on Oct. 1 in Cincinnati and then on Nov. 7 in Baltimore for Thursday Night Football.
