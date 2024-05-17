Ravens Not Happy With 2024 Schedule?
When the Baltimore Ravens finally announced their regular season schedule on Wednesday night, fans quickly noticed a few odd quirks.
Notably, the Ravens have a late bye once again in Week 14, the latest bye possible. Last season, they had a Week 13 bye, so an earlier bye would've been nice.
Additionally, Baltimore has three games in 11 days in December, including a road game on Christmas Day for the second season in a row.
It's an odd schedule to say the least, and according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, one the Ravens aren't too happy about.
"They mention that they have a late bye," Jones said. "They note that they are going to play 22 'Monday Night Football' games in the John Harbaugh era, (with) 18 of them being on the road. They note that three of their four October matchups are going to take place on the road: at Cincinnati, at Tampa and at Cleveland.
"I think probably one my favorites was that for the fourth time in franchise history, the Ravens are going to be playing on Christmas Day, spending its second consecutive year away for the holiday. And then they note it marks the first time in league history that a team has played away on consecutive Christmases."
It's also worth noting that three of the Ravens' five primetime games are on the road, including both of their Monday Night Football games. As Jones notes, this has been a surprisingly common trend in the Harbaugh era.
The Ravens already knew their schedule was going to be tough, as their strength of schedule ranked second in the league and they play a league-high 10 games against 2023 playoff teams. Still, the schedule makers didn't do Baltimore any favors.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!