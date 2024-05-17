5 Possible Trap Games for Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens' 2024 regular season schedule was released Wednesday.
Notable games include the Week 1 AFC Championship rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, a battle between the Harbaugh brothers when the Ravens head out west to play the Los Angeles Chargers, a Christmas Day matchup against the Houston Texans, and others.
The Ravens have the second-toughest schedule based on opponent winning percentage and they play in a division that fielded all winning records last season.
There are plenty of beatable teams on the Ravens schedule, as the Ravens are one of the best teams in the NFL -- but there are also games that could easily be lost.
These are five possible trap games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2024.
5. Week 2 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Ravens will face the Raiders in the home opener one week after playing Kansas City. The outcome of matchup against the Chiefs could have implications against Las Vegas.
While the Raiders were in the midst of a quarterback battle -- whoever will earn the starting job between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew will have the full support of head coach Antonio Pierce's carefully built roster and staff.
The Raiders also have an offense built to throw defenses off and a stout front seven to hold offenses back. The Silver and Black vastly improved this offseason, and a Week 2 matchup on the heels of what will surely be a slugfest with Kansas City could be huge -- especially when they have to go to Dallas the week after.
4. Week 7 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Playing in Tampa Bay is a tough task, and though Baltimore is better than the Buccaneers in most aspects, Tampa Bay could sneak out with a win.
The Bucs won a playoff game last season, and were a drive away from going to the NFC Championship Game.
Factor in Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who seems to always find a way to win, and Tampa Bay looks a lot more dangerous than they seem on paper.
3. Week 3 at Dallas Cowboys
Playing in Dallas is hard. Winning in Dallas is harder. Playing the Cowboys after Kansas City and Las Vegas -- could be even more difficult.
Dallas will still have a stout defense, and the offense will still have big-play ability in wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
The Dallas game will be huge a game if the Ravens lose against Kansas City or Las Vegas.
It will be vital if they somehow lose both Weeks 1 and 2.
2. Week 17 at Houston Texans
Baltimore handled Houston last season in the Divisional round.
Houston got better.
Quarterback CJ Stroud will have another year of experience. So will head coach DeMeco Ryans. The Texans added a big weapon in wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Assuming the Texans stay healthy going into Week 17, they will be a tough team to play. The game is wedged between what will be two very important division games against Pittsburgh and Cleveland, too.
1. Week 12 at Los Angeles Chargers
On paper, this game should be a win.
But traveling across all the times zones to play a good head coach in Jim Harbaugh will be tough -- doing it in Week 12, with a bye week still two weeks away, will be tougher. Coming off a road matchup against Pittsburgh makes the entire ordeal more difficult.
If Harbaugh can unlock the explosive potential that quarterback Justin Herbert has only shown glimpses of in his young NFL career -- the Chargers could be dangerous.
The battle of the Harbaugh brothers might be one of the most anticipated games of the 2024 regular season.
The game could be a shootout -- and that should scare the Ravens.
