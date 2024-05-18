Travis Kelce 'Geared Up' For Opener vs. Ravens
The NFL did not pull any punches with the Baltimore Ravens' schedule, with a season opener against the back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs being just the first major challenge.
Of course, this is a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game that the Chiefs won 17-10, but this time in Kansas City. It won't be an easy game for either team, but that's what makes it such a great matchup to open the season as a whole.
The game may still be four-months away, but the hype and anticipation is already building. On his "New Heights" podcast, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shared his excitement to open the season against another Super Bowl contender.
“We got the Ravens baby and got them in the first game of the year. So everybody should be healthy and everybody should be feeling good and ready to rock and roll,” Kelce said, per the Kansas City Star. “I mean, I love a good powerhouse matchup to start off the season.
“I think it gets everybody excited for football and sure enough, they’re gonna see some of the best football being played. So I’m definitely geared up for that and I know the Ravens will be fired up to play us. that’s for damn sure.”
Kelce added that the Chiefs will begin preparations for the game next month, so it would seem reasonable to expect the Ravens to do the same.
The four-time All-Pro tight end was a monster in the AFC Championship Game, racking up 116 yards and a touchdown on 11 receptions. This time around, the Ravens defense will hope to better limit Kelce's impact.
