How Will Devin Leary Fit With Ravens?
Lamar Jackson is set in stone as the Baltimore Ravens' starting quarterback for several years to come - a quarterback situation that the vast majority of teams would love to have.
However, even the best quarterbacks in the league need someone backing them up. With the only other quarterbacks on the Ravens' roster being Josh Johnson, the journeyman of journeymen, and Malik Cunningham, who's halfway between a quarterback and receiver, getting another backup seemed like a wise decision.
That's why Baltimore decided to take a flier on Kentucky's Devin Leary in the sixth round of April's draft. Leary is coming off an up-and-down season, but he has proven himself to be a capable quarterback in the right situation.
But how will he fit in with the Ravens' offense?
"Leary had an inconsistent final college season at Kentucky after transferring from NC State. But he is an accurate distributor with a snappy throwing motion, and he ran an offense at Kentucky similar to what offensive coordinator Todd Monken has in place in Baltimore," ESPN writes. Leary has experience from multiple pre-snap platforms and with diverse personnel sets."
In his lone season at Kentucky, Leary completed 56.3 percent of his passes for 2,440 yards with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His best season came with NC State in 2021, where he completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,433 yards with 35 touchdowns and just five picks.
Like with most late-round picks, Leary is facing a bit of an uphill battle. Still, it's clear that the Ravens see potential in the youngster.
"The Ravens made it clear that Leary will be the No. 3 quarterback behind Lamar Jackson and Josh Johnson this season, but they haven't indicated whether he'll be on the 53-man roster or the practice squad," ESPN writes. "*With Jackson being on a big-money deal, Baltimore hopes Leary can become the No. 2 QB next season and turn into another Tyler Huntley, who served as an inexpensive primary backup for the previous three years while on his rookie contract. "Devin is a quarterback that we see as a viable backup over time," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said."
