WATCH: Ravens WR Zay Flowers Shows Off Fancy Footwork
When Zay Flowers was going through the pre-draft process, the aspects of his game that scouts praised above all else were his speed, agility and athleticism.
A year later, and it's clear that assesment still holds true. The Baltimore Ravens receiver posted a set of videos on social media that show his incredible footwork in action during a workout.
Baltimore drafted Flowers at No. 22 overall last year with the intention of finally giving Lamar Jackson a true top-flight receiver. Through one season, it seems that Flowers does indeed have that potential.
In his rookie season, the Boston College product caught 77 passes for 858 yards and five touchdowns, leading the team in the former two stats. He then caught another nine passes for 156 yards and a touchdown in two playoff games.
Flowers had a rough stretch late in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, as he got called for a taunting penalty that took away a 54-yard gain and fumbled while going into the end zone on the same drive. Hopefully, that's just a one-time occurance and Flowers learned from his mistake.
With the work Flowers is putting in this offseason, he could see a second-year jump that many Ravens fans are hoping for.
