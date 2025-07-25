Who is Greatest Threat to Ravens' AFC North Crown?
No team has won three straight AFC North titles since realignment in 2002, but the Baltimore Ravens could be the first to do so this fall.
The Ravens have won the AFC North in each of the past two seasons, and their roster is arguably the best in the league heading into this season. With an offense that set records and a defense that found its footing late last season only getting better, the Ravens look like heavy favorites to win their third straight division title.
However, no division title comes easy, especially in the AFC North. The question is, though, who could challenge Baltimore for the crown?
NFL Network's Bucky Brooks and Marc Ross debated that question on Wednesday night, and both named different teams. The former named the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been one of the league's busiest teams this offseason.
"It has to be the Pittsburgh Steelers," Brooks said. "When you think about Mike Tomlin and the job he's done consistently, the Pittsburgh Steelers are always in the hunt. This year, they're taking an old page out of Michael Jordan's book – the last dance. They've gone all in on the veteran all-stars. You think about Aaron Rodgers coming over, you think about D.K. Metcalf coming over from Seattle. On defense, Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey. You have the holdovers in T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward. This is a team that is built to win a Super Bowl."
"If they catch lightning in a bottle where everyone is able to stay healthy and the chemistry is right, there is no reason why the Pittsburgh Steelers can't challenge the Baltimore Ravens."
On the other hand, Ross picked the Cincinnati Bengals and their dynamic offense as the biggest threat to the Ravens.
"It's much easier to go into a game and [say] we're going to score 30 and our defense just has to make one stop and we're going to win games," Ross said. "Sometimes their defense didn't make any stops last year, that's why they were where they were. But make one stop to win games. They've got one of the big four quarterbacks in Joe Burrow. They've got the best receiver in the game in Ja'Marr Chase. They've got the best No. 2 receiver in Tee Higgins. They've got Chase Brown, who is a quality running back, and Mike Gesicki, who's a quality tight end. And the best No. 3 wide receiver in Andre Iosivas."
While both the Steelers and Bengals should be formidable foes, they have significant flaws. Pittsburgh has one of the oldest rosters in the league and many of their top players are on the wrong side of 30. Meanwhile, Cincinnati has no defense and is locked in a nasty contract dispute with their top pass rusher in Trey Hendrickson.
That's not to say the Ravens' roster is perfect, but their flaws are much less noticeable than either of their challengers.
