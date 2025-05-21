Are Ravens Vulnerable Atop AFC North?
This season, the Baltimore Ravens will seek to achieve a feat that no team in the AFC North has ever achieved.
Since the NFL realigned in 2002, no team has won the AFC North three years in a row. A few teams did so back when the division was known as the AFC Central, but not since the name change over 20 years ago.
The Ravens have a chance to be the first this year, but it won't be easy. According to NFL.com's Judy Battista, the Ravens are the second most vulnerable division champion going into next season, not due to any of their own flaws, but due to the high level of competition in the AFC North.
"Here’s another ranking that is a reflection of the competition. The Ravens have won the AFC North two seasons in a row, have a quarterback who could be the league MVP every year and have no apparent roster holes," Battista wrote. "But the Steelers and Bengals are in the division and they could threaten the Ravens if a) Aaron Rodgers decides to sign with Pittsburgh and b) Joe Burrow is in one piece and Cincinnati can finally avoid a slow start. "
"Rodgers is the biggest wild card here. He showed just enough late last season with the Jets to convince the Steelers he could put them over the top, particularly with the addition of DK Metcalf to the receiver room. The Bengals’ sluggish Septembers have largely been a function of Burrow injury recoveries and, in some cases, contract dilemmas that lingered into late summer. If Cincinnati can avoid those, the team has plenty of firepower to compete. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see three squads from this division make the playoffs, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if any one of the three wins the division."
The Bengals are always scary, with Burrow throwing to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and if they have even an average defense instead of the dumpster fire they had last season, they could be a serious threat. The Steelers' status is more up in the air with some notable holes on offense, but not only is Mike Tomlin is seemingly incapable of having a losing season, they always play the Ravens closely.
That said, the Ravens have easily the best and most well-rounded roster in the division, so as long as they stay out of their own way, they should be able to take the crown again.
Only the Detroit Lions rank above the Ravens in Battista's list.
