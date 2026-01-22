Ravens’ Derrick Henry Closes Door on Retirement Talk

At 32-years-old, retirement could have very well been on the mind of Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

NFL players have retired far younger and have been nowhere near as successful as Henry in their careers.

Having just lost his head coach, Henry knows his future with the Ravens has a question mark attached to it.

Henry is under contract through 2027 after he signed a two-year, $30 million extension. After that, he's made his intentions crystal clear.

Derrick Henry Has No Plans On Retiring

In an exclusive interview with The Escapist, Henry opened up on his NFL career thus far and what lies ahead.

“I’m motivated more than ever,” he said. “I really appreciated this year and how it all went down, because it motivated me to be ready to get back when next year comes, and work as hard as I can in the offseason to be better. I don’t have no timeline. I’m just ready to go.”

While the Ravens didn't make the playoffs, Henry once again played all 17 games. It marked his third straight season of doing so as he totaled 307 carries for 1,595 yards. For the second straight season, he finished with 16 rushing touchdowns.

Henry told D.J. Siddiqi, "When you’re young, you can eat whatever, it doesn’t really bother you. You can go out there and run around and be just fine. As I got older, that’s when I started doing the strict diet. After the season I’ll indulge in some meals that are not as strict. But I feel great, man. I take care of my body, try to work as hard as I can, just so I’m ready year after year, and it’s been working. I feel great. Obviously, with age, things can slow down, but I feel great.”

The Post John Harbaugh Era

It was only a matter of time before the Ravens ultimately moved on from Harbaugh, but it was still an extremely tough pill to swallow. After not making the playoffs in a deciding game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Harbaugh's fate was sealed.

“I love Coach. He’s a great leader. Enjoyed my time with him in Baltimore. Kind of sad that it ended while I came to Baltimore, but I wish Coach the best. I definitely appreciate everything that he’s taught us and taught me through these last two years of me being a new guy," Henry added.

Ultimately, it's clear Henry is still as hungry as ever. He may have seen his rushing yardage go down from his incredible 2024 season, but finishing with 1,921 once again was going to be a tough ask. His number was more than respectable, and other than '24 it was his highest total since 2020 in Tennessee.

