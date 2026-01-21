John Harbaugh Shares Love for Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

When John Harbaugh resurfaced in New York as the new head coach of the New York Giants, he addressed a storyline that had followed him from his time as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens

Persistent reports suggested his departure from the Ravens was tied to friction with Lamar Jackson. Speaking publicly for the first time since the move, Harbaugh rejected that idea in clear terms during an appearance on WFAN. He was asked directly about claims that his relationship with Jackson had soured.

He described their bond as deeply positive and rooted in mutual respect, pointing to years of collaboration rather than conflict. Harbaugh emphasized pride in what they accomplished together, noting how Jackson’s unique skill set changed how defenses had to prepare.

“Phenomenal relationship with Lamar,” Harbaugh said. “Everything has been absolutely positive.”

"Phenomenal relationship with Lamar," Harbaugh said. "Everything has been absolutely positive."



Those words ran counter to reports that surfaced late in the 2025 season. National coverage portrayed a locker room strained by injuries, uneven availability and frustration after an 8-9 finish that kept Baltimore out of the playoffs.

Harbaugh Pushes Back on Rift Narrative

Support for Harbaugh’s version came from inside the building. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who worked closely with both men, said he never witnessed discord.

“I never saw Lamar and Coach Harbaugh not have a great relationship,” Monken said. “Never, not one time.”

A Partnership Defined by Results and Turmoil

Context matters when examining why the narrative took hold. Harbaugh spent eighteen seasons guiding Baltimore, highlighted by a Super Bowl XLVII title and a bold quarterback transition in 2018.

He benched Joe Flacco in favor of Jackson, the thirty-second pick in that draft, a move that sparked a 6-1 finish and a playoff berth. Under Harbaugh, Jackson rushed for one thousand yards in a season, captured two MVP awards in 2019 and 2023, and altered perceptions of the position.

The 2025 campaign unraveled quickly. A stunning collapse in Buffalo set the tone, and the Ravens later matched a league high with five losses since 2019 after leading by double digits in the fourth quarter. As losses mounted and the record fell to one and five, Jackson removed locker room distractions, thanking owner Steve Bisciotti while stressing the need for focus.

Reports also cited frustration with Monken’s playcalling and run pass balance affecting Derrick Henry. Monken later acknowledged room for improvement in communication, saying, “I didn’t coach Lamar well enough.” Still, he maintained there was no personal issue.

After the season, Harbaugh was dismissed despite three years left on his deal, leaving some around the league to wonder if a respected coach had absorbed blame for broader dysfunction. Whether Jackson chooses to echo Harbaugh’s praise publicly remains to be seen, but the voices closest to the situation describe a partnership that endured even as the season fell apart.

