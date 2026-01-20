Ravens LB Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

The Baltimore Ravens' 2025 season ended in the most disappointing way, but it still had plenty of positives.

One of those was the biggest surprise from the 2025 rookie class in fourth-round pick linebacker Teddye Buchanan. The Ravens got great production from a rookie who wasn't expected to play much, but Buchanan has become a sleeper pick, and everyone has noticed.

Buchanan was included in the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie team. He was the only Ravens player who found his way onto the list.

Ravens rookie Teddye Buchanan named to the All-Rookie team

Buchanan was called into action early in the season after multiple injuries on defense, including to Roquan Smith, forced him into the starting lineup. He ended up starting in 13 of the 14 games he appeared in, racking up 93 tackles, five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and 0.5 sacks.

Not many Ravens fans were expecting that kind of production from Buchanan going into the 2025 season. Some saw him as a possible rotational linebacker who would get more looks on special teams in Year 1.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

It ended up being the opposite, as he had multiple stellar games for the Ravens in the starting lineup. His best game came in the Ravens' worst performance of the season against the Houston Texans, when they lost 44-10 while Buchanan led the way with 15 tackles and one tackle for loss.

What Ravens fans saw from Buchanan is someone who might be able to replace Smith in the future, when his time comes with Baltimore. Buchanan can do a lot of the same things that the veteran linebacker has done with the Ravens since they traded for him from the Chicago Bears.

The vision and instincts to find the ball carrier, along with the speed to do so, make Buchanan an ideal starting linebacker in the NFL. Where the Ravens would like to see more from the now-second-year linebacker is what he can do to help Baltimore in pass coverage and to support the secondary.

There is still a big mystery about who will be the Ravens' new head coach after the firing of John Harbaugh, and who will take over the defense. One thing is clear about the future of the franchise, though, is that Buchanan needs to be a part of those plans and will stay in the starting lineup for the foreseeable future.

