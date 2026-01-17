Ravens Taking Unique Approach to Head Coach Search

It is not uncommon for the general manager of an NFL team to lead the search for a new head coach, rather than the owner or ownership group. For franchises like the Dallas Cowboys, that person is one and the same with Jerry Jones, who has first and final say.

That isn't the case in Charm City, where Baltimore Ravens majority owner Steve Bisciotti

has put general manager Eric DeCosta in charge of spearheading the team's search to replace his long-time friend and neighbor, John Harbaugh, who was fired after 18 years at the helm and has already landed on his feet with the New York Giants.

The former scout turned head executive watched his predecessor, friend and mentor, Hall of Fame general manager Ozzie Newsome, lead the last search for the third head coach in franchise history nearly two decades ago, and is going about this task the best way he knows how.

GM Eric DeCosta on the hiring timeline: pic.twitter.com/xD0aF0EllM — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 13, 2026

"I'm kind of thinking of this process like it's a three-week NFL Draft," DeCosta said. "I've been through a lot of Drafts, and so this is expedited certainly, but I think we are trying to get as many interviews done as we can. I've never been a part of this – only once – and we interviewed a much smaller amount of people back then."

In 2008, when the Ravens were looking to replace their first former Super Bowl-winning head coach, Brian Billick, it was three years before Zoom was even invented, so preliminary interviews weren't conducted virtually.

"The rules right now kind of force us into that Zoom world, and so we're taking advantage of it," DeCosta said. "I've learned a ton of football, a lot of stuff in the last week. I think my partners would say the same thing. It's been a fascinating process."

As of Saturday, the Ravens have interviewed 13 candidates with their wide net, including a healthy mix of young and experienced candidates, some who have previous head coaching experience and others who would be getting their first shot to lead a franchise. With a few more still left to conduct, they eventually want to whittle the list down to about four or five finalists before they start hosting in-person interviews with coaches who possess the desirable qualities that they're looking for.

"[Then] craft what that schedule might look like, bring those guys in again for a day," DeCosta said. "We've had a couple guys on site, but bring those other five candidates in, talk to them with maybe a few other people in the loop as well, and then see if we can find a candidate."

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greets offensive coordinator Todd Monken prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

The Ravens aren't just looking for a new presence at the top of the coaching staff but are expected to replace multiple assistant coaches as well, including both play callers, as offensive coordinator Todd Monken is expected to follow Harbaugh to New York, and defensive coordinator Zach Orr has drawn interest from the Dallas Cowboys for the same position.

"I think staffing-wise, again, given the rules, it's very hard for coaches to really fill out their staffs until really around the Super Bowl," DeCosta said. "It's challenging, and now it's not as easy as it used to be in a lot of different ways."

While this process can sometimes feel like a mad dash to try to rush and fill out a staff as fast as possible, patience is a virtue that can pay major dividends in the long run. DeCosta reflected on how the Seattle Seahawks had to wait until after the Ravens played in the 2023 AFC championship to hire former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. They've won double-digit games in each of their first two seasons at the helm, and they're now a favorite to make it to the Super Bowl out of the NFC this year.

"So, we're ahead of the game, I think in many ways," DeCosta said. "We've talked to some really good candidates. We've asked them about assistant coaches; that's typically a question that you might ask. What's your staff going to look like? We've been able to get a lot of good information on what their coaching staffs might look like."

There's a high likelihood that the Ravens part ways with several position coaches as well, particularly with offensive line coach George Warhop, whose unit showed concerning regression in 2025 after his first full offseason on staff.

"The strategy for us is to really look at, and again, I think it's not just the head coach, it's who are his coordinators, what are they going to look like, offensive line coach, secondary coach, and find the right combination of coaches that make us better," DeCosta said.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!