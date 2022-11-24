The New Orleans Saints (4-7) defeated the Los Angeles Rams (3-7) on Sunday by the final score of 27-20 inside the Caesars Superdome. Led by Andy Dalton's trio of touchdowns, the Saints snapped a two-game losing skid and are now one game out of first place in the NFC South.

The victory was New Orleans' third at home this season and third over an NFC opponent. They will be on the road for the next two contests against the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their BYE week in week 14.

Let's dive inside the numbers of the Saints' Week 11 victory over the Rams.

3: Chris Olave is the 3rd Rookie in Saints History to Post Three 100+ Receiving Yards Outings

Nov 20, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) dives into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Olave continues to show he is a special talent in the NFL. With Sunday's 102-receiving yard performance, Olave became the third rookie in New Orleans Saints history to collect 100+ receiving yards in three contests.

The rookie joins fellow Ohio State product Michael Thomas (3) and Saints Hall of Famer Marques Colston (4) on the exclusive list. With six games remaining in the 2022-23 NFL regular season, there is a strong chance that Olave will either tie or surpass Colston's franchise mark of four by the year's end.

The Saints first-rounder is in the top-ten in receiving yards with 760 and currently leads all rookies in that category. Olave also leads the Saints in receptions (51) and is tied for second on the team in receiving touchdowns (3).

5: Juwan Johnson Has 5 TDs in 5 weeks

Nov 20, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) celebrates his touchdown pass with tight end Juwan Johnson (83) in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Dalton has found his favorite red zone receiving target, Juwan Johnson. Over the past five weeks, Johnson has been on a tear by scoring at least a touchdown in four contests and five total.

The converted college wide-out has found a bright home as the Saints' top pass-catching tight end. Johnson has flourished in his third NFL season after showing multiple flashes of his unique blend of size, speed, and soft hands a season ago.

In 2022, Johnson leads the Black and Gold in receiving touchdowns (5) and looks to continue on his upward trajectory. Through 12 weeks, Johnson has 31 receptions for 349 yards and five touchdowns. With continued success this season, Johnson could find himself in Pro Bowl conversation in January.

9: The Saints are 3-0 when Taysom Hill has at least 9 Rushing Attempts

Nov 20, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Before Week 11, Taysom Hill's role in the New Orleans Saints offense became almost non-existent. In Weeks 9 and 10, Hill averaged just 2.5 scrimmage touches a game.

With the Saints' offense in dire need of a jolt, the offense turned to their Swiss Army Knife. Against the Rams, Hill carried the ball nine times for 52 yards, leading the team. He also caught his fourth pass of the season for 4 yards. Ironically, nine is a magic number for Hill and the Saints this season.

The New Orleans Saints are 3-0 when Taysom Hill has carried the football at least nine times. However, when Hill rushes less than nine times, the Saints are a dismal 0-7. Hill is a significant part of the Saints' offense, and proved to be yet again on Sunday. The big question is whether or not Hill will be utilized like he was in Week 10 or Week 11 moving forward.

