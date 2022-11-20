Skip to main content

Saints Inactives List: Week 11

Andrus Peat returns to action for the Saints, as the inactive players for Week 11 are the same as the final injury report.

The Saints ruled out seven players ahead of Week 11's matchup against the Rams, so the inactive list for Sunday brings little surprises for New Orleans. Here's who's in and out officially. 

  • LB Pete Werner (ankle)
  • RB Mark Ingram (knee)
  • CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
  • S J.T. Gray (hamstring)
  • OT James Hurst (concussion) 
  • DE Marcus Davenport (calf) 
  • DE Cam Jordan (eye) 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed on Sunday morning that Jordan is dealing with an orbital bone fracture, and pushing to play next week against the 49ers. However, that may be a little bit complicated for him. 

Meanwhile, Jabari Zuniga and David Johnson were called up from the practice squad and will be in the lineup with the recently signed Yasir Durant and Bryce Thompson. Andrus Peat (triceps) also returns to the lineup.

As always, while you wait, be sure to check out our Pregame Report to get caught up on everything you need prior to kickoff.

