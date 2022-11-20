The New Orleans Saints offense has underwhelmed the past two weeks, making fantasy football much more problematic when it involves the Black and Gold. Outside of Juwan Johnson, who only a few have rostered, and Chris Olave, there hasn't been consistency in Saints fantasy players of late.

The playoff push is now in full swing for fantasy owners. Every start becomes crucial with just a few weeks left in the fantasy football regular season, even more so when players who have underperformed have you asking questions about starting them down the stretch.

Here is the Saints Fantasy Football Start'em or Sit'em for Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Start'Em

Running Back - Alvin Kamara

Before anyone says, "Well, Duh!"... Kamara has not eclipsed 10+ PPR fantasy points in two weeks. Frankly, he has not been a large part of the Saints' offense since his three-touchdown performance against the Raiders in Week 8.

Kamara is averaging just 11.5 touches per game over the past two weeks, which is concerning; however, if New Orleans' play callers have not seen the connection between Kamara's lack of touches and lack of offensive success, that is a more significant concern in itself.

Despite the lackluster few weeks for Kamara as a fantasy scorer, I still trust him as a top-tier running back down the stretch. Between Weeks 5-8, Kamara produced at least 17.5 PPR points per week, including two outings of 22+ points. Look for Kamara to return to form and collect his fair share of touches against the Rams.

Sit'Em

Tight End - Taysom Hill

Much like Kamara, Taysom Hill has seen his usage in the New Orleans offense plummet over the last two weeks. The Swiss Army Knife is averaging 2.5 offensive touches since posting 10 carries against the Raiders in Week 8.

Hill transitioned away from quarterback this summer and returned to his full-time role as an offensive weapon. The lack of consistency in volume has been concerning for Hill as the Saints do it all offensive weapon.

Throughout the season, Hill has only two games where he has carried the ball more than five times. Additionally, there are only three games he has recorded a reception. All in all, Hill is a touchdown or bust player and at this point in the season should not be started due to his lack of touches per contest.

