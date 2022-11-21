The Saints were already depleted at defensive end going into Sunday's game against the Rams, but managed to find a way without Marcus Davenport and Cam Jordan. Unfortunately, they lost another piece during the game in Payton Turner, who was carted off following a big 4th Down stop on the Rams. It came after the play, in which he was rolled up from behind.

The good news is that the X-Rays were negative, and that he's considered week-to-week with a low ankle sprain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. New Orleans has been decimated with injuries this season, and most all of seem to just be bad luck. Cam Jordan is dealing with an orbital bone fracture, while Marcus Davenport has been out with a calf injury.

New Orleans is down to Tanoh Kpassagnon and Carl Granderson on the active roster as the only healthy options. Jabari Zuniga and Niko Lalos are certainly practice squad elevation considerations, with Zuniga getting elevated for the Rams game. Taco Charlton was poached off of the practice squad by the Bears last week. Ultimately, we'll see how New Orleans handles this position leading up to the road game against the 49ers, and maybe they can get back either Jordan or Davenport.

Read More Saints News