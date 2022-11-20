Skip to main content

Rams vs. Saints Pregame Report - Week 11

Once upon a time, the Rams and Saints game was supposed to be a marquee matchup. Now, it's a battle of teams who are trying to right a season of major wrongs.

Week 11 sees the Saints (3-7) hosting the Rams (3-6) in a matchup that we thought was going to have a lot more edge to it at the beginning of the season. Unfortunately, both teams have had disappointing years, and are trying to make the most of what's left ahead of them. Here's our pregame report ahead of Sunday's early kickoff.

All-Time Series: The Rams lead the all-time series 42-33 and have won two out of the past three. The two have met twice in the postseason, with wins for each team.

Where to Watch: FOX (12:00 p.m. CT), Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Where to Stream: FuboTV (Start Your Free Trial Here), Saints App, NFL+

Where to Listen: WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 121 (LAR), 85 (NO) | XM: 386 (LAR), 225 (NO)

Referee: Ron Torbert

Current Lines: Saints -2.5 (O/U at 39)

Jersey Combo: Throwback Uniforms (Last used in 2016)

Last 5 Matchups

  • 9/5/19 - Rams 27, Saints 9
  • 1/20/19 - Rams 26, Saints 23 (NFC Championship)
  • 11/4/18 - Saints 45, Rams 35
  • 11/26/17 - Rams 26, Saints 20
  • 11/27/16 - Saints 49, Rams 21

Broadcast Map (via 506sports): The game is projected in green. CBS has the doubleheader in Week 11.

Rams-Saints projected in Green

Rams-Saints projected in Green

Saints Storylines

SUBS O'PLENTY: New Orleans is down on the defensive and offensive line, so the first thing we're watching for is how they handle that. Cam Jordan (eye) and Marcus Davenport (calf) won't be playing in this one, as Jordan misses a game due to injury for the first time in his long career. The Saints called up Jabari Zuniga from the practice squad, and will roll with Tanoh Kpassagnon, Payton Turner, and Carl Granderson to get after Matthew Stafford. 

Offensively, the Saints may be without their entire left side of the line if Andrus Peat (triceps) doesn't go. James Hurst was already ruled out on Friday with a concussion. Landon Young, Lewis Kidd, and Calvin Throckmorton could anchor things for a second straight week with veteran Josh Andrews in the middle. Aaron Donald can't take over this game like T.J. Watt did last week, so here's to hoping they figure it out.

JUST DO ENOUGH: Not having Cooper Kupp is a major hit to the Rams offense, as they are suffering from a major Super Bowl hangover. The keys here are simple. Get enough pressure on Stafford all game and do enough on offense to move the football to get points. We're not expecting long and sustainable drives that end with touchdowns all the time, but just get points and make them count. When you're struggling massively, just start small and build upon that. Andy Dalton needs a run game in this one, so getting Alvin Kamara going will be big.

Saints News From the Week

As always, check back around kickoff for our weekly game thread.

