Could Saints Jalen Dalton Muscle His Way Into the D-Line Rotation in 2021?

Will Jalen Dalton make a fourth consecutive year that the Saints have uncovered an overlooked defensive tackle to contribute on their defensive line?

The New Orleans Saints have expertly found talented young defensive tackles that have gone undrafted over the last few seasons.

Taylor Stallworth played 14 games for the Saints as an undrafted rookie from South Carolina in 2018. He appeared on 31% of the defensive and had 1 sack, 8 tackles, and played well against the run

Shy Tuttle has appeared in 32 of 35 games since joining New Orleans as an undrafted rookie from Tennessee in 2019. He has 2 sacks, 11 pressures, 6 tackles for loss, and an interception. Tuttle is expected to compete for a starting role at defensive tackle alongside David Onyemata in 2021.

Malcolm Roach was signed as an undrafted rookie from Texas by the Saints last season. Despite the cancelation of preseason games and most offseason activities, he managed to make the squad at a deep position. He played in nine games, contributing 2 tackles for loss and 4 QB pressures.

Roach's chances to make the team last year improved when another addition was placed on injured reserve late in training camp.

JALEN DALTON, DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Dalton entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie from North Carolina in 2019. He originally signed with the Chicago Bears, where he was released at the end of training camp after appearing in four preseason games.

He spent time on Chicago's practice squad in 2019 before being signed by the Saints late in the year and added to their practice squad. Dalton signed a futures contract after the season to compete for a 2020 roster spot.

Dalton was performing well in training camp last year and was in the mix for one of the team’s final roster spots. Unfortunately, a triceps injury suffered late in training camp forced the team to put him on injured reserve and ended his season.

Dalton had 6.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in his final two collegiate seasons at North Carolina. A four-star recruit out of high school, he went undrafted because of inconsistent production and injury concerns.

At 6’6 and 300-Lbs., Dalton is a powerful player with a good initial burst off the snap. He plays with good leverage at the point of attack, often commanding double-team blocking inside.

Dalton doesn't have a wide variety of pass rush moves but has the strength to push a pocket back into the quarterback. He’s a capable run defender who can split blockers to get into the backfield quickly.

The Saints had tremendous depth at defensive tackle in 2020 but suffered key offseason losses at the position.

New Orleans traded DT Malcom Brown, their best run defender up front, to clear salary-cap space. They also lost DT Sheldon Rankins in free agency.

Emerging star David Onyemata is the team’s primary tackle. Shy Tuttle is expected to compete for a starting job, along with Malcolm Roach and UDFA rookie DT Josiah Bronson.

Jalen Dalton flashed the potential of high-end talent in college. If he can stay healthy and show consistent production, he could be the next overlooked defensive tackle to be a key contributor for New Orleans.

