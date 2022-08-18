Jerry Rice: Michael Thomas, 'He's a Threat, Playmaker'

On Jan. 10, 2021, Saints quarterback Drew Brees targeted wide receiver Michael Thomas seven times and caught five passes. He hasn't caught a pass since. Today is Aug. 18. It's been 585 days since Michael Thomas snagged a football out of the air during a game.

New Orleans expects to withhold Thomas from Friday's preseason match against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Lambeau Field. The 2019 AP Offensive Player of the Year projects to be ready for the season's opener versus Atlanta on Sept. 11. If healthy, Thomas, Jarvis Landry, and Chris Olave will start and create a potent offensive arsenal for Jameis Winston's disposal.

One man familiar with being a member of an aerial attack is the GOAT of wide receivers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. I asked Rice about Michael Thomas and the Saint wideouts since he was joking around and touting his beloved 49ers to me in our interview.

"I think he was at the top of his game. It's unfortunate that he sustained some injuries, but this guy is a key component [for the New Orleans Saints]," Rice noted. "And if he's on that football field, he's a threat. I have watched his route running and his ability to catch the ball over the middle. He doesn't shy away from contact or anything like that. He's a playmaker. So if he's on the field, that's fantastic."

Next, I kidded him about the Saints' talented wide receivers compared to the Niners. Rice smiled and pointed out, "Hey, look, you guys are looking good. I see that smile on your face!"

New Orleans will travel to play a road game in San Francisco on Nov. 27. I'm sure if the Saints and Niners are contending at that time, Mr. Rice will pay me a visit to discuss the game.

For now, the Saints with Michael Thomas become a dangerous opponent. Will Thomas be ready to dominate just as Rice once did in the NFL?

We shall see.

