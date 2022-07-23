All the Madden 23 ratings are out now, and the game will officially be out on Friday, Aug. 22. We've been looking through the various Saints players and how they stacked up, and a lot of them have been a bit surprising. You can check out the full team and player ratings on the Madden website, but we're going to give you some highlights and lowlights from this year.

Top 5 Players

Tyrann Mathieu - 94 Demario Davis - 93 Cam Jordan - 91 Marshon Lattimore - 91 Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas - 90

Bottom 5 Players

Zach Wood - 25 Ethan Greenidge - 54 Landon Young - 59 Jerald Hawkins - 59 Ian Book - 59

TEAM RATINGS: The Saints came in at 82 overall, tied with the Colts and Titans. 16 teams were rated higher than them. The offense is ranked 77, which you could imagine is towards the bottom of the scale, while the special teams came in at 78 (12th). The defense came in at 84 overall (T-9th).

SUPERSTARS: Michael Thomas, Demario Davis, Marshon Lattimore, and Ryan Ramczyk (89) are all included as the Superstars for the team. Davis was the second-highest ranked linebacker in the game.

Alvin Kamara - Superstar X-Factor in Madden 23 Madden 23

X-FACTORS: Alvin Kamara (Satelite), Cam Jordan (Unstoppable Force), and Tyrann Mathieu (Reinforcement) make up this year's list of X-Factors. Mathieu came in as the top-rated safety in the game.

PLAYER SNUBS AND HEAD-SCRATCHERS: We talked about C.J. Gardner-Johnson previously, especially being that he took offense to his 82 overall rating. Alvin Kamara was ranked fairly low compared to someone like Christian McCaffrey (96), who played in just 7 games last season and has been in 10 during the past two years.

Other players who feel like they could have been or should have been rated higher would include Jameis Winston (76), Erik McCoy (79), Jarvis Landry (83), Marcus Davenport (82), Wil Lutz (78), Blake Gillikin (77), and Paulson Adebo (74).

Naturally, these lead to some fun debates, but it sounds like Madden 23 players who choose the Saints will have some work to do. Between these ratings and the NFL's Top 100, every year produces controversy.

