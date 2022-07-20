Skip to main content

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Not Happy With Madden 23 Rating

Madden 23 ratings are piling in, and Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson isn't happy with his.

There's two things guaranteed to get football fans in an uproar leading up to the season: Madden ratings and the NFL Top 100 list. The extremely popular video game recently unveiled safety ratings, which saw C.J. Gardner-Johnson come in at 82 overall for the Saints.

Needless to say, he's not happy. He took to Twitter to say that he should be ranked higher and covers better than any safety on the list. He also asked their Twitter handle to check his real-life stats, and that they 'got to talk'.

Gardner-Johnson cautioned Madden on Tuesday not to try the Saints defensive backs, and it doesn't seem like they listened.

Meanwhile, Tyrann Mathieu came in rated at the very top of the safety list at 94. The ratings certainly leave a lot to the imagination, and the exact criteria that go into them are always something to question. For instance, Alvin Kamara came in rated at 90, while Christian McCaffrey was at 96. McCaffrey played in 7 games last season and 3 in 2020. Madden and the NFL is a billion-dollar pairing, and they are tied together through 2026. 

