Saints Cam Jordan Rated 10th Among NFL Edge Rushers, According to ESPN Poll

New Orleans DE Cameron Jordan voted among the NFL's top edge rushers, according to his peers.

According to an ESPN poll, New Orleans Saints DE Cameron Jordan was listed as the NFL's 10th ranked edge rusher heading into the 2022 season.

ESPN does positional polls like this every offseason, compiled by votes from players, coaches, and front office executives. Defensive end, released on July 5, was the first in this year’s series.

Saints DE Cameron Jordan (94) sacks Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (12). Credit: USA TODAY

Jordan, who turns 33 on July 10, is heading into his 12th NFL season, all with New Orleans. The Saints chose him in the first round with the 24th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Cal. He’s earned seven Pro Bowl bids, including the last five years.

Jordan had a team-high 12.5 sacks last season. All of them coming over the final 12 games of the year. Jordan finished the season on a monstrous tear, recording 8.5 sacks over the last four contests. He also had a team-high 34 QB pressures and finished tied for the team lead with 13 tackles for loss while batting down six passes and forcing two fumbles.

More than just an elite pass rusher, Jordan is also one of the league's best run defenders at defensive end. His 59 tackles in 2021 were the third highest of his career.

He’s also a model of versatility. Jordan missed one game last year, that because of Covid. It was the first missed contest in his career, breaking a string of 183 consecutive games played.

Jordan has had double digit sack totals six times in his career, including four of the last five seasons. His 107 career sacks are second place in franchise history, just 16 behind NFL Hall of Fame LB Rickey Jackson. It’s also the 34th highest total in NFL history and the third highest among active players.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) pressures the passer against Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A team leader and one of the greatest players in New Orleans franchise history, Cam Jordan continues to be a vital piece in one of the league's best defenses. According to the opinions of players, coaches, and executives, he also remains one of the NFL's best players.

