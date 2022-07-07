How has Jameis Winston performed in his career against the opponents the Saints face in the new season?

How the Saints season turns out will depend on a variety of factors, but perhaps none bigger than how Jameis Winston does at the helm. New Orleans got a small sample size of what things could look like, and they would have most assuredly made the playoffs had he gone the distance. Going into this season, Winston is 20-21 against the teams the Saints will play. Here's a closer look at his stats against all the opponents the team faces in 2022.

NFC South Opponents

Since joining the Saints in 2020, Winston only started and played against the Panthers and Bucs in terms of NFC South games. Carolina is the team he's played the most against at 11 games, and is also the team that has sacked him the most (36). As you'd expect, against the division is where a lot of his rushing totals has come from at 548 yards.

Some of Winston's worst statistics have been against the Panthers, which came in the same game from Week 6 of 2019. He was sacked 7 times and threw 5 picks in a 37-26 loss.

Falcons - 4-5, 190/288 (66%), 2,499 yards, 25 TDs, 9 INTs, 11 sacks, 35 rushes for 166 yards, 2 TDs

Right out of the gate, New Orleans starts the year with all of the NFC South, going on the road against the Falcons, hosting the Buccaneers in a very highly anticipated rematch the following week, and then in Charlotte for Week 3 before they make the journey across the pond for their London game against the Vikings.

NFC Opponents

Winston played against the Seahawks last season, while coming in as a relief option against the 49ers when Drew Brees got injured in the 2020 matchup. Against the NFC West, Winston is 7-6 in his career.

Rams - 1-2, 93/149 (62.4%), 1,153 yards, 9 TDs, 3 INTs, 4 sacks

Against the Rams in 2016, Winston had the most completions of his career in a single game (36) in a 37-32 loss where he threw for 405 yards, 3 touchdowns, and a pick. That game also saw him have the most attempts at 58.

Winston has four 400-yard games in his career, and Los Angeles is the only team that he faces that he's accomplished that mark. The 5 touchdown throws against the Eagles in Week 11 of 2015 helped fuel a 45-17 Bucs win, and is a single-game high for him.

Minnesota is first up in Week 4 on the intraconference opponents, while they'll get Philadelphia on the road prior to the regular season home finale against the Panthers. The first NFC West opponent is the Seahawks at home in Week 5, followed by the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football in Week 7. The Saints will get two really important back-to-back games in Week 11 (vs. Rams) and Week 12 (at 49ers) before rematching the Bucs in Tampa in Week 13.

AFC Opponents

This will be the second time in Winston's career that he plays against the AFC North, where he is 1-2. He hasn't played against the Steelers, as he was suspended when the Bucs met them in Week 3 of the 2018 season.

Ravens : 0-1, 13/25 (52%) , 157 yards, INT, sack

Collectively, Winston is 1-3 against the AFC opponents on the Saints schedule. New Orleans won't play an AFC foe until Week 6's matchup against the Bengals at home. They'll have an AFC gauntlet from Weeks 8-10 that starts with the Raiders in the Superdome, the Steelers the following week on the road, and then the Ravens back at home. The Browns game is the day before Christmas in Week 16.

