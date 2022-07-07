Saints Seek to Return as Super Bowl Contenders

The SNN Crew gives you our opinions on whether the New Orleans Saints are legitimate Super Bowl contenders in 2022.

From 2017 to 2020, the New Orleans Saints were one of the NFL's top Super Bowl favorites. Each postseason, their championship dreams went horribly awry.

A fluke touchdown pass on the game's final play sent the Saints to a 29-24 defeat to Minnesota in the 2018 Divisional Round. The following season, a blatantly ignored obvious pass interference against the Rams led to a 26-23 loss in the NFC Championship Game at home.

A listless Saints team was outplayed by an inferior Vikings squad who was aided by another ignored pass interference, during a 26-20 overtime upset in the 2020 Wild-Card Round. A key Jared Cook fumble, along with a depleted offense, were the main culprits in 30-20 loss to Tampa Bay in the 2021 Divisional Playoffs.

The Saints 2021 season quickly went off the rails thanks to a mountain of injuries that depleted almost every position. Still, the team missed the playoffs by only one game on the season's final day. Those injured players return this season, along with a handful of high-profile offseason additions.

Despite a roster that is among the league's most talented, most of the national media don't even list the Saints as playoff contenders, let alone championship possibilities. Of course there are questions.

Most notably whether QB Jameis Winston can run an efficient offense, concerning depth behind RB Alvin Kamara, and how quickly two new safeties can jell with an outstanding defense.

Still, anyone who has paid any attention to this team would be foolish not to list them as strong playoff possibilities.

The question that the Saints News Network crew debates for you today is whether New Orleans has the pieces to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2022.

BRENDAN BOYLAN

Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) drives Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) out of bounds. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY

In years past it was easy to say that the Saints were Super Bowl contenders as long as they had Sean Payton and Drew Brees. New Orleans now enters their first year without both future hall of famers.

With Dennis Allen now serving as the team’s head coach and Jameis Winston running the offense, this new look Saints team looks a tad different than years past but still holds the same DNA.

Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas are elite playmakers with a skilled offensive line and a former Pro Bowl quarterback. The defense is manned by Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis and frankly may have more talent than any year under Sean Payton.

With some key additions (i.e.; Tyrann Mathieu, Jarvis Landry, & Chris Olave) and keeping the same DNA that has made this team special over the past decade and a half I would say the Saints are dark horse Super Bowl contenders this season if the injury bug is kinder this year than last. Look for the Saints to “win ugly” but post a strong regular season record and potentially win the NFC South Crown yet again.

JOHN HENDRIX

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen looks on during rookie camp at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints are certainly a team that Vegas doesn’t think will be contending for the Super Bowl, as they’re not even in the top half of the betting odds (+5000). As much optimism as there is for the team’s outlook going into 2022, it’s hard to say whether they have enough to make a run. Simply put, more information is needed.

The good news is that they play in the NFC, which is considerably inferior to the AFC on paper with the way offseason moves have played out. Each team in the conference has their own question marks, even some of the favorites.

This probably isn’t the year for New Orleans with so many question marks, but at minimum they should get back into the postseason as a Wild Card and then it’s anybody’s game.

How they play down the stretch is going to be everything. Like last season, they just need to get in and be an ascending team going into January.

KYLE T. MOSLEY

Jun 14, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during minicamp at the New Orleans Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Most predictions and records will be null and void once the season begins. New Orleans has an excellent core of leadership, skill players, and defensive standouts. I like the team's depth at wide receiver, secondary, edge rushers, and linebackers.

Without a doubt, Jameis Winston's on-field performance will influence the Ws and Ls. According to how Winston looked during the offseason drills, expect a vastly improved quarterback for New Orleans.

The Saints' schedule is not a cakewalk, but the team should be at 10 to 11 wins — provided no major injuries happen as last season with Jameis Winston.

Concerns about Kamara, the backup running backs, tight ends, and offensive line hope to be addressed and rectified before or during training camp.

Yes, the 2022-23 New Orleans Saints are legitimate contenders to challenge this postseason for the Super Bowl title.

BOB ROSE

Jun 2, 2022; New Orleans Saints Jameis Winston (2) works on passing drills during organized team activities at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

As John pointed out, this is a New Orleans team with a lot of question marks. It obviously starts at quarterback, the most high profile position in all of sports.

I believe that Jameis Winston is going to have a big year. Especially with Michael Thomas returning, the additions of Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry at wideout, and a healthy offensive line. Outside of injuries, the possible six-game suspension facing Kamara is my biggest concern for the Saints.

Lost on most of these national prognosticators is the talent New Orleans brings to the table. No team can surpass the amount of Pro Bowl quality players they have at nearly every spot, and their depth is unmatched. This is arguably an improved team over the squad that dominated the regular season from 2017 to 2020.

All eyes will certainly be on Winston, the biggest key to success. Also Dennis Allen, who gets his second chance as a head coach in replacing Sean Payton. The Saints already have a championship-level defense. They're joined by a greatly improved receiving corps and what I believe will be a return to dominance from the offensive line.

This is also a motivated and angry New Orleans team. Players were hungry to prove that they were still a top-tier team without Drew Brees last season. After injuries took away that chance, I believe they'll be even more focused in this year.

Yes, in my opinion, the New Orleans Saints are absolutely a legitimate Super Bowl contender in 2022.

