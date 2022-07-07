The SNN Crew breaks down our most intriguing individual battles in the upcoming New Orleans training camp.

Crucial roster battles are waged throughout every NFL training camp each offseason. Sometimes, it’s a veteran trying desperately to hold on to their job and extend their career. Other times, it’s an unheralded younger player trying to make a name for themselves and establish a career. Players of every age are fighting to keep a dream that many of them have had since they were toddlers.

The New Orleans Saints are expected to have heated competition at nearly every position, from starting roles all the way down to the last spot on the roster. New Orleans possesses one of the league's most talented teams. They have at least one Pro Bowl caliber player at every position and depth unmatched by few other squads.

Talent and depth are welcomed by any coach, but also creates some very difficult personnel decisions in preseason. Younger players can sometimes be more passionate, but also be more difficult to evaluate because of potential development and upside. Only 11 players on the Saints current 90-man roster are 30 or older.

With such talented depth, New Orleans is bound to have fierce competition at every spot, with some talented players bound to be on the outside looking in. Many of the starting spots seem secure, but we see surprise personnel movement every year. Will any under the radar players outplay an established veteran to take their job?

With training camp less than three weeks away, the Saints News Network crew gives you our picks for the most intriguing training camp battles we’ll be watching.

BRENDAN BOYLAN

Olave vs. Landry

New Orleans Saints wide receivers Chris Olave (12) and Jarvis Landry (80) during receiver drills during minicamp at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This may not be viewed as a true “Camp Battle” for the #2 wide receiver spot because, frankly, both guys will receive plenty of snaps. However, I am looking to see how Olave takes on the challenge of competing with a Pro-Bowl caliber player and how much of a sponge he is during the “Camp Battle”.

Landry will probably still produce at a high level and win the number two spot, but what can he do to mentor and teach Olave? Remember, Landry, showed outstanding leadership skills during his time in Cleveland, which included many clips of that leadership that were picked up on HBO’s “Hard Knocks”.

This may not be a true battle for a job but a battle to see where both players' mental toughness is at these very different stages of their careers.

JOHN HENDRIX

Penning vs. Hurst

New Orleans Saints rookie OT Trevor Penning (70) blocks during drills at the team’s training facility. Credit: neworleanssaints.com

One of the biggest battles of Saints training camp involves the departure of Terron Armstead. We now have the veteran (James Hurst) vs. the rookie (Trevor Penning), and a good competition is expected. Hurst has the leg up right now and has earned a shot to be the team’s starter, and we’ve seen Penning develop some over the course of OTAs and minicamp.

Getting some contact going at training camp will only make things better, and we should see a lot of that ‘mauler’ play from Penning. We know he can be very effective and physical in the run game, but he’ll have to put it together as a pass protector to unseat Hurst.

Even if Penning doesn’t win out as the starter, it’s certainly a long-term move for New Orleans. Hurst is a strong voice on the team and fairly underrated. Going up against a stellar pass rush on defense is going to only make things better for both.

KYLE T. MOSLEY

Ingram II vs. Jones Jr. vs. Ozigbo

New Orleans' running back situation is unsettled. Cloudy is the future of Alvin Kamara until his Aug. 1 hearing in Las Vegas. Veteran rushers Sony Michel and David Johnson spurned the Saints' advances, so who will Pete Carmichael and Dennis Allen turn to as the No. 2 and No. 3 ball handlers?

Ingram has 11 seasons of wear and tear on his spry legs, but he's dependable; Jones Jr. displayed flashes, yet inconsistent; and, Ozigbo's second attempt to latch on with New Orleans has early promise.

The Saints may trade for a proven veteran. Rumors have swirled for Raiders RB Kenyon Drake or one of the many rushers in the Miami Dolphins stable as possibilities.

BOB ROSE

Harty vs. Callaway vs. Smith

New Orleans Saints Marquez Callaway (1) catching receiver drills during organized team activities at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

This battle won't be for a starting spot, but it could be for who even remains on the team. New Orleans significantly upgraded their wideouts this offseason, drafting Chris Olave with the 11th overall pick and signing five-time Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry. Remember, they'll also be getting record-breaking WR Michael Thomas back from a season-ending ankle injury.

The Saints rarely keep six wideouts on their active roster. Usually the fifth and sixth spots go to a player that can make a significant special teams contribution. That would seem to give the edge to Deonte Harty for one spot.

Harty is perhaps the most feared kick returner in the league, but also proved to be a solid route runner in 2021. Harty's size (5’6” and 170-Lbs.) was a detriment as a featured receiver. However, his game breaking open field abilities can make him a matchup nightmare as a complementary weapon.

Marquez Callaway led the Saints in receiving yards (698) and was second in receptions (46) in 2021. However, that was the lowest total for a team leader in that category since 1986.

At 6’2” and 204-Lbs., Callaway has the size that the Saints prefer in their receivers. He’s also a physical route runner and has terrific leaping ability. Callaway may not have developed into a featured receiver with Thomas out, but he’d be one of the better number 4 or number 5 receivers in the NFL.

Tre'Quan Smith continued to disappoint in his fourth season. Injuries sidelined him for six games, bringing his total to 15 missed contests over his four years. Even with Thomas out and the team desperate for playmakers, Smith caught just 32 passes for 377 yards and 3 scores. In 56 career games, Smith has only five outings of over 75 yards, and just two in his last 26 contests.

Smith has the prototype size at 6’2” and 210-Lbs. along with terrific straight line speed, yet continually fails to get separation. Outside of Thomas, he has the most experience in the team’s system. He’ll still seemingly have to step up his performance to overtake Harty or Callaway.

Assuming that Thomas stays healthy and Olave develops as expected, the Saints could also trade Callaway, Harty, or Smith for an extra Day 3 draft pick in 2023. Regardless, these are just a few of the individual battles to watch in what will be an entertaining, but fiercely contested, New Orleans training camp this summer.

