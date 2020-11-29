Should NFL Consider Postseason Bubble for Potential Playoff Teams?

Is it time for the NFL to institute the once-proposed "Postseason Bubble" by Saints head coach Sean Payton since the surge in COVID-19 cases within the league, especially with six weeks remaining in the playoff race.

ANGRY SEAN PAYTON; Credit: USA Today Sports

IS IT TIME?

The surging COVID-19 cases within the National Football League with six weeks remaining is a concern for the potential playoff teams. In August, Saints head coach Sean Payton had the vision to recommend a "Postseason Bubble" to the NFL for playoff teams this summer. The coach's idea stemmed from the NBA and NHL bubbles' success.

The NFL VP of Football Operations Troy Vincent said at that time, "The concept itself where players could do it if they choose to do it, to form some kind of bubble, that secure environment, the concept was discussed (by NFL executives and owners).” Now, it the time to put the concept in place.

Clubs like the New Orleans Saints leading in the playoff race may have to consider re-launching the "pseudo bubble" they created during Saints training camp.

SAINTS AT BRONCOS

Before tomorrow's tilt versus the Denver Broncos, both teams are dealing with COVID-19 cases. The novel coronavirus has ravaged the entire Broncos quarterbacking corps of Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Blake Bortles, and Jeff Driskel.

The NFL traced all the players to be in close contact with Driskel, who first appeared on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Saturday morning, New Orleans' left tackle Terron Armstead was placed into COVID-19 protocol.

SURGING COVID-19 IN U.S.

These recent developments are alarming. Playoff teams must protect their top resources - the players, coaches, and supporting staff. The COVID-19 pandemic's numbers are spiking in the United States. The U.S. health authorities confirmed a staggering 13 million cases and 266,000+ deaths resulted from the virus. In Louisiana, agencies listed 218,796 patients, 6,136 deaths, 1,074 hospitalized, and 192,488 recovered from the coronavirus.

Sean Payton was the first prominent NFL figure to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. He successfully quarantined, recovered, gave multiple interviews, and advised many on the virus' health challenges.

SHOULD SAINTS SEQUESTER IMMEDIATELY?

New Orleans EVP/GM Mickey Loomis, owner Gayle Benson, and Sean Payton formulated a plan for players and staff to stay in the Loews Hotel in downtown New Orleans for the duration of Saints training camp. It was highly successful in limiting the team's exposure to the COVID-19.

Even if the NFL does not follow fully sequester players of playoff-ready teams, New Orleans should consider the contingency plan for its franchise. COVID-19's latest surge will continue to claim more players' availability for games.

Staying ahead of the situation with the already established NFL COVID-19 protocols may save the rest of the season and protect the league's postseason future.

We shall see.