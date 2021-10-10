SNN's NFL Top 5 Power Rankings from Week 5

Fans enjoyed another exciting week in NFL football as the Cardinals raised the question, “Is Arizona the best team in the NFL?”

With a 37-20 victory over the Rams, Los Angeles had not lost with such a spread since 2017. The Green Bay Packers continued to prove they are legitimate contenders beating the Steelers 27-17. The Chargers topped division-rival Raiders, and then there were the Saints.

The New Orleans Saints returned to the Caesars Superdome for a disappointing 27-21 overtime loss to the winless Giants. The city was eager to celebrate with tailgating, parties in Champions Square, and Saints jerseys from Canal Street to Poydras.

The Saints had not seen a full Superdome since 2019. With all the hype surrounding the team’s return after hurricane Ida, the home crowd did not realize they were in for a letdown. In 2006, New Orleans and the Saints were in the same position after hurricane Katrina.

The Saints returned to the Louisiana Superdome to defeat the Atlanta Falcons. The best team in the NFL could not defeat the Saints that night. As for 2021, there were multiple reasons for the team’s falter.

The defense started on fire but missed tackles and failed to pressure Daniel Jones and the Giants to make big plays. Head Coach Sean Payton was not without blame. His play-calling was questionable, and it reminded fans of how much we miss injured Saints kicker Wil Lutz.

Aldrick Rosas attempted a 58-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Saints kicker missed two field goals were last week, so the lack of confidence was not without a warrant. In hindsight, Sean Payton admitted the call was a mistake,

“Look, in hindsight, I would’ve punted,” Payton said. “I felt that way after he missed it, and… a play or two later, they’re scoring a touchdown.” Sean Payton

Taysom Hill brought excitement in a play breaking seven tackles

Jameis Winston showed his strength with deep passes to Stills and Callaway. Despite it all, the Saints started slow and finished slower. Saints quarterback apologized to disappointed Saints fans,

“I have to get better, and I have to start faster for this team so that we won’t be in that position. Sorry to all the fans. You all came out and were electric,” he said. “Keep coming out. We will be better, I will be better, so we can put on a show for you all.” Jameis Winston

The Saints will meet the Washington Football team on Sunday at noon CT on CBS. As the Saints slip further down, the Arizona Cardinals come out on top for the first time.

NFL TOP 5 POWER RANKINGS FOR WEEK 5

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) works against Los Angeles Rams offensive guard Austin Corbett (63) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

1. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals claim the top spot in this week’s rankings after defeating the Los Angeles Rams, 37-20. Quarterback Kyler Murray led an offense that had three receivers with over sixty yards and one running back with over one hundred yards rushing.

This Cardinals offense has seemed unstoppable and is the reason Arizona sits atop the NFC West and the NFL.

Bills kick returner Isaiah McKenzie gets around Houston's Tremon Smith. Jg 100321 Bills 39

2. Buffalo Bills

The NFL’s other high-flying offense, the Buffalo Bills, climb their way to number two after shutting out the Houston Texans, 40-0. The Buffalo Bills have outscored their opponents 118-21 since losing against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1.

Josh Allen is putting up another MVP-caliber season so far, and the Bills will need all of it when they face the Kansas City Chiefs next week.

Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) celebrates with wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) his touchdown scored against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

3. Los Angeles Rams

After claiming the top spot last week, the Los Angeles Rams fall to number three after losing 37-20 to the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams' electric offense was kept in check for most of the game, and Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp, who was having a fantastic start to the season, suffered because of it.

Los Angeles still has enough talent to finish higher in the standings, but they had their first taste of adversity last week.

Oct 3, 2021; Foxboro, MA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers bounced back after losing last week and defeated the New England Patriots, 19-17. Tom Brady’s return to New England and the future Hall of Famer broke the record for most passing yards.

The Bucs still appear to be one of the top teams in the NFC and show no signs of slowing down soon.

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers free safety Derwin James (33) returns an interception against Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers continue their rise in the NFL after winning 28-14 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Justin Herbert was spectacular, throwing for 222 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The Chargers were also efficient in the ground game with Austin Ekeler rushing for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Los Angeles has a tough schedule coming up as they’ll face the Cleveland Browns next.

Oct 3, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Reggie Ragland (55) misses the tackle on New Orleans Saints running back Dwayne Washington (24) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

*12. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints stumbled yet again, losing against the New York Giants 27-21 in overtime. The Saints have the 31st ranked passing offense, which is surprising for a Sean Payton-led team that has consistently been near the league's top for years. The defense has been a powerful aspect for the Saints, but they failed to make stops when it mattered most in the fourth quarter and in overtime.

New Orleans is in a weird spot right now but does not count them out yet.

Article contributor Sam Lucio, Saints News Network Intern.

