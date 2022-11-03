NFL action in Week 9 concludes with the Saints (3-5) hosting the Ravens (5-3) on Monday Night Football. New Orleans is looking to build off a big shutout win against the Raiders in which all phases clicked for the team. The NFC South is pretty wide open, and a win would be another step in the right direction for the team. Here's a few things we're watching this week leading up to the game.

What to Watch For

HEALTH DEPARTMENT: It's a weekly occurrence with the Saints, but at least one big name could be back in the mix. It's been reported that there's positive news for Jarvis Landry (ankle) this week, as well as Adam Trautman (ankle). Michael Thomas (toe) was at the game on Sunday, while Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) could be out for another week. We get a first look at the team on Thursday, so we'll see who's around at the open portion of practice.

RB2 PLAN: New Orleans didn't make any moves at the trade deadline to get another running back in the building after it was revealed that Mark Ingram was going to miss several weeks due to a Grade 2 MCL sprain. The team's options after Alvin Kamara are Dwayne Washington on the active roster, and that's it. Jordan Howard and Jake Funk are on the practice squad and could be called up or signed, as well as an outside option like Kirk Merritt, who got some work at running back during training camp. How they address that position will be something to watch.

SOLVING FOR LAMAR JACKSON: The dual-threat quarterback has always been a thorn in the side of the Saints, and Jackson will make his first start against them. He had a few touches and looks in the 2018 matchup, but that was Joe Flacco's team back then. New Orleans has never beaten Baltimore at home, with losses in 2006 and 2014. They're 2-5 against the Ravens in the all-time head-to-head series. The Saints defense could use an encore performance on Monday, and they don't have to be perfect against the Ravens, just do what they did against a potent offense in Las Vegas. However, that's easier said than done with Lamar Jackson at the helm.

