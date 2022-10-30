Skip to main content

Saints Inactives List: Week 8

Adam Trautman and Carl Granderson are among the Saints inactives for Week 8's matchup against the Raiders.

Three players were previously ruled out by the Saints on Friday's final injury report, while several were questionable entering Week 8 against the Raiders. Here's a look at the team's inactive report for Sunday.

  • WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
  • WR Michael Thomas (foot)
  • CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
  • OL Wyatt Davis
  • TE Adam Trautman (ankle)
  • DE Carl Granderson

It's hardly a surprise not seeing Trautman today, as he hasn't been spotted at practice this week. He was around briefly during warmups talking to the tight end group, but didn't look like he was going to play. David Onyemata popped up on the injury report late in the week due to an illness, but he's going to play. Payton Turner (chest) makes his first appearance since Week 4. 

While you wait for kickoff, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report to get caught up on everything related to the game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Raiders-Saints Coverage From the Week

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Pre-Game and Halftime (8)
Game Day

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show - Raiders vs Saints

By Brendan Boylan
Alvin Kamara
News

Report: The Saints Aren't Shopping Alvin Kamara, No Plans to Trade Him

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19245782_168388561_lowres
Fantasy Football

Saints Fantasy Football: Start'em or Sit'em in Week 8

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_14963057_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Saints Pregame Report: How to Watch and Follow the Week 8 Raiders Game

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19248565
Editorial / Opinion

NFL Top-5 Power Rankings | Week 8

By Carla Antoine and Sam Lucio
USATSI_19205196_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Players We're Watching When They Take On the Raiders

By John Hendrix
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave
Game Day

X-Factors | Week 8 - Raiders vs Saints

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_19285248_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Make Three Transactions, Sign Chris Harris Jr. to Active Roster

By John Hendrix