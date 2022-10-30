Saints Inactives List: Week 8
Adam Trautman and Carl Granderson are among the Saints inactives for Week 8's matchup against the Raiders.
Three players were previously ruled out by the Saints on Friday's final injury report, while several were questionable entering Week 8 against the Raiders. Here's a look at the team's inactive report for Sunday.
- WR Jarvis Landry (ankle)
- WR Michael Thomas (foot)
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)
- OL Wyatt Davis
- TE Adam Trautman (ankle)
- DE Carl Granderson
It's hardly a surprise not seeing Trautman today, as he hasn't been spotted at practice this week. He was around briefly during warmups talking to the tight end group, but didn't look like he was going to play. David Onyemata popped up on the injury report late in the week due to an illness, but he's going to play. Payton Turner (chest) makes his first appearance since Week 4.
While you wait for kickoff, be sure to hop on over to our Pregame Report to get caught up on everything related to the game.
