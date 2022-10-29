Saints Announce Several Moves Ahead of Sunday
The Saints made several Saturday moves ahead of their meeting with the Raiders for Week 8 action. New Orleans signed Chris Harris Jr. from the practice squad to the active roster, terminated the contract of Keith Kirkwood, and has called up Kevin White as a standard elevation this week.
The team had already elevated Harris Jr. three times from the practice squad, so this was the only option for them to get him on the game day roster. Paulson Adebo (knee) is questionable going into the game, while rookie Alontae Taylor is expected to start for the second straight game.
Without Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) in the lineup, the only other option would be Bryce Thompson currently. We'll see if Harris Jr. plays in the slot or if it's Justin Evans, or if they could approach it by committee.
White has upside on special teams, but also had a career-high 64-yard reception last week against the Cardinals.
