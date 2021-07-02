Reggie Bush: 'I Never Cheated This Game' - The NCAA & Heisman Trust Don't Agree

Reggie Bush may not have 'cheated' the game, but the NCAA and Heisman Trust won't budge in his favor.

"I never cheated this game. That was what they wanted you to believe about me." ~ Reggie Bush

Does Reggie Bush have a point?

The Heisman Trust and NCAA made their decisions on Reggie Bush based on an investigation into possible NCAA rules violations by Bush and USC. It's doubtful the new NIL rules will reverse their renderings on Bush.

Reggie Bush: Did He or Didn't He?

Did aspiring sports agent Lloyd Lake show proof the Bush family violated NCAA regulations? Did USC's coaches conspire in a coverup? We will never completely know the entire truth of the claims, but the outcome was clearly against Reggie Bush.

Lloyd Lake was angry with the Bush family. He claimed to provide Reggie and his family money and lodging in exchange for becoming Bush's agent.

Reggie Bush was not found guilty of illegal banned substances, point shaving, betting on his college games, inappropriate tactics on the field of play, and any form of abuse; from the NCAA probe, it was a violation of receiving inappropriate gifts.

Did the alleged 'crime' fit the penalty?

It's a matter of personal opinion.

One fan responded to Bush's post on Twitter, "You broke the rules, bro. You knew what the rules were, and you broke them." "U sure did, U had an unfair advantage..." tweeted another.

The topic is polarizing inside of social media as it has been for years outside. Jalen Rose, of Michigan basketball's famed Fab Five, and his co-host David Jacoby tweeted, "Hey, @NCAA, while you're at it... REINSTATE THE FAB FIVE WINS."

Athletes accept money from boosters and agents for various reasons. It's an unruly practice of 'big time' college sports.

Many athletes play hurt, hungry, and deal with family hardships and arduous practices daily. Collegiate players' responsibility is to keenly watch from the sidelines as the NCAA and their respective institutions earn millions in revenue from their grit and grind; left to say and accept nothing in return because they are 'student-athletes.'

The student-athlete has endured for years on the promise of a lucrative life after college sports. It is the proverbial carrot being dangled to entice players to fall in line and keep marching ahead — one day that carrot will be yours.

The Truth or Not the Truth?

The sad truth is only 1.6 percent of college football players ever make it to professional football. Where do the other 98 percent go after collegiate football?

The NCAA and Heisman Trust won't return the revenue via television, endorsements, and marketing from Bush's Heisman win, and may never return his trophy. The current system is flawed.

Former Saints running back Reggie Bush probably won't reclaim his Heisman Trophy, but at least he can continue reporting on the game he 'never cheated' — football.

We shall see.

