DE Tanoh Kpassagnon: Saints Breakout Candidate or Just a Free-Agent Signee?

Tanoh Kpassagnon was a low-risk/high-reward offseason signing that has the upside to make an impact for the New Orleans defense in 2021.

Players like CB Janoris Jenkins, LB Kwon Alexander, CB Eli Apple, and S Malcolm Jenkins were well-known throughout the NFL and were major contributors to the New Orleans defense when added as free agents.

Over the past few seasons, the Saints have also signed a defensive player in free agency who wasn't a household name, but was an upgrade to their unit.

Linebacker A.J. Klein was brought over from division rival Carolina in 2017. Klein, who played for the Saints from 2017 to 2019, helped fortify a reeling linebacker unit that had been a major team weakness.

Linebacker Demario Davis was added as a free-agent in 2018. Davis developed into one of the league's best defensive players and upgraded the entire New Orleans defense with his range and playmaking ability.

Defensive tackle Malcom Brown signed a free-agent deal with the Saints in 2019. Brown, one of the league's most respected run defenders, strengthened the interior and the New Orleans defense. He was traded to Jacksonville this offseason, but the Saints did not allow a 100-Yd rusher in the 32 games Brown was in the lineup.

Along with Brown, the Saints also lost DT Sheldon Rankins and DE Trey Hendrickson in free agency. Hendrickson had led the team with 13.5 sacks in 2020.

New Orleans spent a first-round draft choice on University of Houston defensive end Payton Turner, but could not make any major free-agent signings because of salary cap issues.

The Saints brought in one player in free agency from a perennial AFC contender who they hope can provide the type of impact similar to Davis, Brown, and Klein.

TANOH KPASSAGNON, DEFENSIVE END

New England quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) throws a pass as Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) defends. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY

Kpassagnon (pronounced ‘pass-en-yoh’) was a raw athletic project out of Villanova entering the 2017 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the second-round with the number 59 overall pick.

He appeared in every game as a rookie, but only played on 14% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps. Despite limited action, Kpassagnon had 2 sacks, 7 pressures, and 3 tackles for loss.

After even less action in 2018 (10% of his team's defensive snaps), Kpassagnon took on a more prominent role in 2019.

He had a career-high 6 sacks and added 19 QB pressures, 8 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble for the eventual Super Bowl champs.

Kpassagnon played in a career-high 67% of Kansas City's defensive snaps in 2020. He'd record 2 sacks, 8 pressures, and 3 tackles for loss. He finished his four-year career in Kansas City with 10 sacks, 33 pressures, and 16 tackles for loss.

Kpassagnon, who played in 69 out of 73 games for the Chiefs, signed a two-year deal with the Saints in March. He will count just $1.1 million against the team's salary cap in 2021.

At 6’7 and 289-Lbs., Kpassagnon provides an imposing presence on the edge with outstanding athletic ability. Inexperienced as a run defender, he must improve his lower body strength and play with better positioning.

A raw pass rusher, the 24-year-old Kpassagnon defeats blockers with pure athleticism or an outstanding bull rush. He’ll need to add pass rush moves to be more consistent, but showed good improvement over the last two years.

Kpassagnon is an intimidating presence on special teams, where his length and leaping ability make him a kick blocking threat. He also has the versatility to move inside in passing situations, giving the defense another pass rush threat.

Kansas City Chiefs Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) sacks Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch (12). Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY

Despite the loss of Hendrickson, the Saints are still loaded at the edge. Perennial Pro Bowler Cam Jordan, 2018 first-round pick Marcus Davenport, potential breakout star Carl Granderson, and this year's top pick Payton Turner should make life miserable for opposing quarterbacks.

Snaps will be hard-earned on this defensive front, but Tanoh Kpassagnon has the upside and explosive athleticism to be a factor for the New Orleans defense in 2021.

Follow Bob Rose on Facebook or on Twitter @bobbyr2613.

Read More Saints News: