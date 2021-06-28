Fantasy Forecast: 3 Saints Players to Avoid During Drafts

Training Camp is a month away which means we are inching closer and closer to fantasy football draft day. While the Saints have plenty of top-round talent, which Saints should you avoid altogether on fantasy draft day?

NFL Training Camps across the country open in a month which brings us all closer to tailgates, returns to stadiums, and a new fantasy football season.

Over the past few months, I have highlighted a few members of the Black and Gold expanding on their potential fantasy value in 2021.

However, today we take a look at a trio of Saints who have more question marks than answers headed into the new fantasy year.

Here are three New Orleans Saints that you should avoid drafting in your upcoming Fantasy Football draft.

Deonte Harris, WR

(27.7 Standard Scoring Fantasy Points in 2020)

If there is one word to describe WR/KR Deonte Harris it is electrifying. The All-Pro return man began 2020 expanding his offensive versatility, playing 28% of the Saints' offensive snaps in the 9 regular-season games he appeared in.

Harris ended his season on injured reserve (IR) before being activated to the playoffs. In the NFC Wild Card Round against Chicago, Harris saw his most action at slot receiver. The former UDFA hauled in 7 receptions for 83 yards en route to a Saints victory.

Though Harris' playoff performance showed promise towards his comparisons to Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill, the Assumption College product has not shown enough consistency in Sean Payton's offense to warrant a draft selection.

Harris could be a wavier wire target later in the year but until he can prove he is a true slot receiver or a viable deep ball threat week in and week out he is not a FLEX option.

Latavius Murray, RB

(113.2 Standard Scoring Fantasy Points in 2020)

I have gone on record saying that Latavius Murray is the most underrated running back in all of football. And while I stand by that statement Murray is not a true Fantasy option in the upcoming season.

The 2016 Pro-Bowl selection had his moments last season for the Saints. This includes two separate 2 rushing touchdown performances. However, Murray did not surpass 50% of the Saints' offense snaps in any game in 2020 (including the ones he started).

Murray serves as a remarkable running mate with 4x Pro-Bowler Alvin Kamara but this is not the Saints' shared backfield of 2017 and 2018. Barring an unforeseen change to Sean Payton's scheme, Murray will not reach Mark Ingram II's fantasy production in his 2017 season in New Orleans (220 Standard Scoring).

Admire Murray's contributions on the field to the New Orleans offense but do not draft him unless you are in a very very deep Fantasy League.

Taysom Hill, QB/FLEX

(148.6 Standard Scoring Fantasy Points in 2020)

I wrote multiple pieces on Taysom Hill's Fantasy Value for the upcoming season and he remains the biggest mystery on the Saints' roster headed into fantasy draft season.

In an article back in April, I wrote...

"Hill's value at QB is strictly up to his ability to win the starting job from Jameis Winston. If he can accomplish this feat, be ready to snag this dual-threat signal-caller as a quality week-to-week fantasy starter."

Trusting my gut, I believe that Jameis Winston will win the Saints starting QB job from Taysom Hill during their battle in Saints Training Camp. Thus, leaving Hill's fantasy value in limbo.

Will the FLEX option be given to Hill in 2021? If not, he is not worth rostering unless he is named the Saints' starting quarterback.

