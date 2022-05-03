Saints Offseason Workout Program Dates Revealed
We looked at the May calendar for the Saints the other day, and we have confirmation of some other key offseason dates for them now. The NFL announced them on Tuesday, and here's the important ones you need to know.
- Rookie Minicamp: May 13-15
- OTAs: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16
This is considered Phase Three of the NFL offseason, and the Saints are permitted to conduct a total of 10 days of organized team activities (OTAs). Unlike training camp, no physical contact is permitted. However, what can happen is drills with 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 can happen. We'll also have a rookie tryout day mixed in with the minicamp.
Read More
Here's the official language, from the NFL's press release.
Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.
Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2022 may begin on May 16. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft.
Read More Saints News
- Saints Expected to Make 'Aggressive Push' for Tyrann Mathieu
- Saints Announce Addition of 17 Undrafted Rookies
- Grading the Jordan Jackson Pick
- Saints Take Air Force's Jordan Jackson at 194th Overall
- Jameis Winston Graduates from Florida State University
- Saints Take Appalachian State's D'Marco Jackson at 161st Overall
- Grading the Alontae Taylor Pick
- Watch: Saints Drafting CB Alontae Taylor
- Saints Take Alontae Taylor at 49th Overall
- Deonte Harty Signs RFA Tender
- Dennis Allen on Olave and Penning: 'They're Saints,' 'Tough, Smart, Competitive'
- Grading the Saints' First Round Picks and Trade
- Saints Take Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning at 19th Overall
- DRAFT TRADE! Saints Take Chris Olave at 11th Overall After Trading with Commanders