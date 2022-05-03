Skip to main content

Saints Offseason Workout Program Dates Revealed

Here's what the offseason workout program dates look like for the Saints through May and June.

We looked at the May calendar for the Saints the other day, and we have confirmation of some other key offseason dates for them now. The NFL announced them on Tuesday, and here's the important ones you need to know.

  • Rookie Minicamp: May 13-15
  • OTAs: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10 
  • Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16 

This is considered Phase Three of the NFL offseason, and the Saints are permitted to conduct a total of 10 days of organized team activities (OTAs). Unlike training camp, no physical contact is permitted. However, what can happen is drills with 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 can happen. We'll also have a rookie tryout day mixed in with the minicamp.

Here's the official language, from the NFL's press release.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players. This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2022 may begin on May 16. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft.

