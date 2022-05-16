Drew Brees set the football world ablaze on Sunday evening via Twitter after the news of him being out at NBC after one year. Naturally, Saints head coach Dennis Allen was asked about the tweet at the Saints Hall of Fame Classic in Kenner on Monday morning.

In case you missed it, Brees said, "Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know."

Allen said his wife was the one that told him about it since he doesn't follow social media.

"I think it was a comment made in jest, and we certainly haven't had any conversations in that regard," Allen said.

Allen had a follow-up question that asked if Brees could still do it.

"I don't really want to live in those hypothetical worlds right now. We'll see where it all goes, but certainly he caused a lot of interest, that's for sure."

General manager Mickey Loomis said he didn't see it either, and also hasn't talked to Brees. It's hard envisioning this scenario playing out, but certainly makes for a fairy tale type of scenario. For the foreseeable future, this is Jameis Winston's team, and he's the unquestioned starter going into the season.

