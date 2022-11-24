Saints Pass Defense Squares Off Against Efficient 49ers Attack

A banged up 4-7 New Orleans Saints team travels to take on the first place 6-4 San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. The Saints snapped a two-game losing streak with a home win over the Rams last week, while the 49ers won their third straight with a rout of Arizona.

New Orleans beat Los Angeles despite a mountain of injuries on both sides of the ball. Defensively, they were without DE Cameron Jordan (eye), DE Marcus Davenport (calf), LB Pete Werner (ankle), CB Bradley Roby (IR), and CB Marshon Lattimore. Werner, Lattimore, and Roby won't play this week. The status of Davenport and Jordan need watched closely. They'll be needed against one of the NFL's most balanced offenses.

San Francisco averages over 362 yards of total offense per game, ranking 8th in the league. Much of their attack is set up by a lethal ground game, but their passing production is an underrated aspect of their success.

The Saints counter with the NFL's 12th ranked defense, allowing an average of under 328 yards per contest. New Orleans has had uncharacteristic struggles against the run in 2022, buy remain stout against the pass.

Let's take a closer look at how that aspect of the New Orleans defense matches up against the 49ers passing game.

Saints Pass Defense

- 24.3 points per game (25th)

- 195.2 passing yards/game (8th)

- 61.3% completion percentage

- 13 touchdowns (10th)

- 2 interceptions (32nd)

- 32 sacks/56 QB hits

- 38.8% 3rd Down Percentage (12th)

Nov 9, 2014; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick (7) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Since week three of this season, no team has more sacks than New Orleans. Even without Jordan and Davenport in the lineup last week, the Saints managed to record four sacks and eight pressures on Los Angeles quarterbacks.

Jordan is having another strong year with 5.5 sacks and 12 pressures. Davenport has just a half sack, but 11 pressures. Two of Carl Granderson's 2.5 sacks have come in the last two games, while all of Tanoh Kpassagnon's 1.5 takedowns have come in the same span. Kpassagnon and Granderson have combined for 13 pressures, giving the defense a deep rotation along the edge.

Davenport and Jordan have returned to practice this week, bit their status for Sunday is still in question. Payton Turner (2 sacks) went down with an ankle injury against the Rams and probably won't be available this week.

New Orleans has gotten little production from their defensive tackles this season. David Onyemata has 3.5 and sacks and 8 pressures while Kentavius Street has 1.5 sacks, but haven't provided consistent interior disruption.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) defends a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22). Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have generated inside pressure by blitzing linebackers Demario Davis and Kaden Elliss. Davis has 10 pressures and a team-high 6.5 sacks. One of the game’s best all-around defenders, Davis also provides outstanding coverage on opposing backs and tight ends.

Elliss doesn't have Werner's range, but has played terrific football in his absence. He's proven to be a devastating blitzer, with 3.5 of his 4.5 sacks coming in the last three games, and has played with improved coverage awareness.

Lattimore's absence would cripple most defenses. While not having one of the NFL's best cornerbacks hurts, the Saints have shown that they have tremendous depth here.

Alontae Taylor is having a superb rookie campaign. Taylor, a second-round choice, is a physical player with excellent athleticism who leads the defense with six passes broken up. He's been targeted often, but has responded by allowing just 47% completion rate and no touchdowns.

Oct 10, 2021; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) intercepts a pass intended for Washington receiver Curtis Samuel (10). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Second-year CB Paulson Adebo has had to play his way through an ankle injury and a ''sophomore slump''. However, he's still a physical corner with good cover skills and has eliminated big plays against him in recent weeks.

Veterans Chris Harris Jr. and P.J. Williams provide slot coverage. Neither are strong in man-to-man duties, but both are smart players with good ball skills.

Safety play is probably the most disappointing position for the Saints in 2022. Marcus Maye has been banged up and hasn't made a major impact when he's been in the lineup.

Tyrann Mathieu has consistently been out of position or shown poor effort both in coverage and on attempted tackles. However, Mathieu does have the team’s only two interceptions of the year, a massive disappointment in itself.

49ers Passing Attack

- 23.6 points per game (11th)

- 235.5 passing yards/game (8th)

- 16 touchdowns (8th)

- 6 interceptions (7th)

- 18 sacks

- 46.4% 3rd Down Percentage (5th)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Nine-year veteran Jimmy Garoppolo has been extremely sharp since he took the quarterback reigns back over from an injured Trey Lance. He's completed 67% of his throws for an average of 262 yards per start while scoring 17 touchdowns and throwing just 4 interceptions.

Garoppolo does an outstanding job of taking what a defense gives him and spreads the ball all over the field. He has the ability to hit the deep ball, but is more apt to make the intermediate read to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers.

The 49ers have several legitimate pass catchers to hurt defenses. They swung a trade early this month to acquire RB Christian McCaffrey from Carolina. McCaffrey is a terrific receiver out of the backfield who already has 21 catches for 185 yards in just three games with San Francisco.

Jan 30, 2022; San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel (19) gets past Los Angeles Rams defensive back David Long (22) for a touchdown in the first half during the NFC Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Fourth-year WR Deebo Samuel, who led the team with 77 receptions for 1,405 yards in an All-Pro campaign in 2021, is a deadly open field threat. Samuel has 41 catches for 468 yards this season to go along with 202 yards on the ground.

Third-year WR Brandon Aiyuk leads the 49ers with 46 receptions for 587 yards and six touchdowns. Aiyuk isn't as explosive as Samuel, but is a good open field runner with reliable hands. Both are extremely physical receivers with underrated route running skills.

Tight end George Kittle might be the NFL's most physical player at his position. Despite missing two games, Kittle has hauled in 33 passes for 424 yards and four scores. He expertly works the middle of a defense, but has the athleticism to get deep and is rarely brought down by a single tackler.

Dec 8, 2019; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) gets away from New Orleans Saints defender Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) after a reception. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Wideout Jauan Johnson is an explosive deep threat with good route running ability. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk is a physical check-down option who batters defenses for extra yards after the catch.

Garoppolo has been sacked 16 times, but nine of those came in losses to Denver and Kansas City. The 49ers might be a bit vulnerable along their interior, but possess possibly the best tackle duo in the league with LT Trent Williams and RT Mike McGlinchey.

What to Expect

Dec 8, 2019; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shy Tuttle (99). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Pressuring Garoppolo will be critical. It would be a much better matchup for the Saints along the edge if either Jordan or Davenport are active. If not, then the responsibility shifts back to Granderson and Kpassagnon.

With the inconsistencies of their defensive tackles, expect New Orleans to bring timed inside blitzes with linebackers Davis and Elliss. When Garoppolo does make mistakes, it's usually the result of interior pressure causing him to rush throws.

San Francisco's receivers are extremely effective after the catch. Tackling has been a weak point of the Saints all season, especially from their safeties. New Orleans must make immediate stops to hold the 49ers to minimal gains after the catch.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski (89) is stopped by New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor (27) after a small gain during the first quarter. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Look for corners Taylor and Adebo to play man on wideouts Samuel and Aiyuk, but the 49ers move both wideouts around their formation. Mathieu, Harris, and P.J. Williams will have to play big, because they'll be targeted often.

San Francisco ranks just 24th in pass attempts, meaning that they use the run to set up the pass and make the most of their throwing opportunities.

For the Saints to pull off the upset, they'll need to dominate the line of scrimmage to eliminate 49ers balance, then pressure Garoppolo into rushed throws. The New Orleans secondary must then eliminate any big plays against them, while creating a few themselves to stay in NFC South contention.

