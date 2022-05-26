Skip to main content

Jameis Winston Returns at Saints' OTA Practice

After 206 days of rehabilitation, Jameis Winston returned to Saints organized activities.

The scenes of the New Orleans Saints' first day of the OTA sessions were incredible. Especially the images of Jameis Winston, who endured waiting 206 days to make his return. The Saints leader hadn't been a part of the team's organized activities since he fell to injury on October 31, 2021 - 206 days ago. 

Many can recall the awkward fall after Devin White's horse-collar tackle and watching Winston lay on the Caesars Superdome's turf in agonizing pain. His knee required surgery to repair the ACL and partially-torn MCL in his left knee.  

On May 25, 2022, Winston returned to the Ochsner Sports Performance Center's practice field under the watchful eye of new Saints head coach Dennis Allen. 

The photos of Winston with fellow signal-callers Andy Dalton and Ian Book were an emotional sighting for some fans. Winston has been undergoing grueling rehabilitation and is definitely ahead of schedule within seven months since his last game time action.  

The one photo of Winston under center in the drizzling rain at the Saints outside practice without a knee brace signals his remarkable comeback.

Indeed, Jameis can be classified as a medical marvel and thing of beauty for fans in the Who Dat Nation.

OTHER SIGHTS

  • Tyrann Mathieu in black and gold wearing the No. 32 jersey was special for the fans.
  • First-round pick at left tackle paired with Ethan Greenidge at left guard was interesting.
  • K Wil Lutz was in the building. Free-agent P Daniel Whelan is a VERY BIG MAN!
  • Taco Charlton's size is deceiving. A tall and long!
  • Malcolm Roach and Juwan Johnson are third-year players who seemed to bulk up during the offseason.
  • Shy Tuttle appears a bit leaner, and Granderson's showing more muscle than he did two seasons ago.

The media will have a first look at the OTAs tomorrow. Also, Dennis Allen will be available for questions. John Hendrix will be reporting for the Saints News Network.

