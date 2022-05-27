Saints Transactions: May 25 and May 26
New Orleans Saints official transactions from May 25 and May 26.
The NFL released the following official transactions reported by the New Orleans Saints organization.
May 25 Transactions
WAIVER REQUESTS (All are NO RECALL) (May 25)
NEW ORLEANS
Wolf, Ethan, TE, Tennessee
From Reserve/Injured
TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM
NEW ORLEANS
Koerner, Jack, DB
Special Player Notes:
Please note that Deonte Harris, WR, Assumption, (Player ID #: 48415) of New Orleans is now listed as Deonte Harty.
May 26 Transactions
TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM
NEW ORLEANS
Wolf, Ethan, TE, Tennessee
