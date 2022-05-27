Saints Transactions: May 25 and May 26

New Orleans Saints official transactions from May 25 and May 26.

The NFL released the following official transactions reported by the New Orleans Saints organization.

May 25 Transactions

WAIVER REQUESTS (All are NO RECALL) (May 25)

NEW ORLEANS

Wolf, Ethan, TE, Tennessee

From Reserve/Injured

TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM

NEW ORLEANS

Koerner, Jack, DB

Special Player Notes:

Please note that Deonte Harris, WR, Assumption, (Player ID #: 48415) of New Orleans is now listed as Deonte Harty.

May 26 Transactions

TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM

NEW ORLEANS

Wolf, Ethan, TE, Tennessee

