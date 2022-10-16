Saints-Bengals Preview: Key Positions to Watch

The 2-3 New Orleans Saints host the 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals in a key week 6 clash for both clubs. It is a much publicized ‘‘homecoming’’ for former LSU players Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, La’el Collins, and Tyler Shelvin, along with former Saint players Trey Hendrickson, Vonn Bell, and Eli Apple for Cincinnati.

The Saints also have some key Ohio ties with former Bengals QB Andy Dalton, former Ohio State stars Chris Olave, Pete Werner, Marshon Lattimore, and Michael Thomas, and former Browns WR Jarvis Landry.

Unfortunately, Lattimore, Thomas and Landry will not be available because of injuries. Olave is also a game-time decision because of a concussion. Their absences depletes the Saints receiving corps and leaves them without their elite cover corner against a fearsome Bengals pass rush and big-play Cincinnati passing attack.

This is the 15th time these teams have met, with the all-time record against each other even at 7-7. Oddly, the Saints are just 2-4 at home against Cincinnati in their franchise history. They’ve lost their last two, and three of the last four times that they’ve played the Bengals in the Superdome.

Dalton has played reasonably well in the last two weeks as an injury replacement for Jameis Winston. He’ll need to play well again to beat his former team, but he’ll need plenty of help from a banged up squad.

Here are the positions to watch closest for New Orleans.

Offensive Line

Nov 11, 2018; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY

Over the first two games, New Orleans gave up 10 sacks and 17 QB hits, along with 34 pressures in the first three weeks. In their last two contests, the Saints have allowed just three sacks, eight QB hits, and 10 pressures. Part of that is because of Dalton's ability to get rid of the ball quickly, while Winston would tend to hold the ball longer, holding out for a big play.

Still, the Saints have shown noticeable improvement up front. This is especially true at the tackles, where RT Ryan Ramczyk and LT James Hurst are playing at a high level. Guards Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz still resemble a human turnstile in pass protection at times, but C Erik McCoy is playing well after a rocky start.

New Orleans is also beginning to dominate the trenches for their running game. The Saints rushed for 235 yards against Seattle, their highest total in 25 games. Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill both gained over 100 yards on the ground. It’s a feat that may need to be repeated.

Most expect the Saints to come in with a run-heavy attack because of their lack of weapons at receiver. If that’s the case, New Orleans will need to control the line of scrimmage against a Cincinnati defense that ranks seventh against the run.

It would also be wise to use Kamara's receiving skills against the Bengals, meaning that New Orleans linemen will need to get to the perimeter as lead blockers on screens and swing passes.

When Dalton does drop back, Ramczyk and Hurst must stand up to the onslaught from Cincinnati's outstanding edge rushers Sam Hubbard and former Saint Trey Hendrickson. The Bengals don't blitz often. If they do, expect them to bring extra inside rushers to test Ruiz and Peat, who will already have their hands full with DT B.J. Hill.

Defensive Ends

Nov 11, 2018; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) rushes the passer against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati spent a ton of offseason resources to upgrade an offensive line that allowed an incredible 70 sacks on Joe Burrow in 2021. So far, the additions haven't paid off. The Bengals average just 3.3 per rush, 30th in the NFL. Defenses have sacked Burrow 19 times while registering 37 QB hits.

Worsening matters for the Bengals is a knee injury that could limit LT Jonah Williams. Opposing edge rushers have 14 sacks and 24 hits on Burrow this year. Most of those over Williams and RT La'el Collins, a highly touted free-agent addition.

The strength of a formidable New Orleans defense is their defensive ends. Veteran Pro Bowler Cam Jordan has 3.5 sacks, 7 pressures, and six tackles for loss this season, all coming in the last three games.

Marcus Davenport has just a half sack, but a team-high 8 pressures. Both players are capable of taking over a game and are supported by capable backups Carl Granderson and Tanoh Kpassagnon.

Davenport and Jordan are also terrific run defenders, an important attribute against Bengals RB Joe Mixon, who is most effective on off-tackle plays. A little disruption from tackles David Onyemata, Kentavius Street, or Shy Tuttle would be nice. Don't be surprised to see the Saints mix in some inside blitzes with LB Demario Davis.

With the absence of Marshon Lattimore in the secondary, it's that much more crucial that New Orleans rushes, hits, and disrupts Burrow. Jordan and Davenport might be their best hope of shutting down the dangerous Cincinnati passing attack.

Wide Receiver

Saints WR Keith Kirkwood (18) makes a catch against the Cincinnati Bengals during his 2018 rookie season. Credit: The Carolina Panthers website

Cincinnati's 18th ranked pass defense has permitted just 57.4% completion percentage to opposing quarterbacks, but has allowed seven players to have at least 60 yards receiving. The Saints look like they'll be down their top three receivers in Thomas, Landry, and probably Olave.

The team’s leading receiver, Olave is officially a game-time decision. Given that the Saints activated Keith Kirkwood, Kevin White, and Rashid Shaheed off their practice squad, it doesn't seem promising. Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith will probably start, with Kirkwood as the third receiver and the others working in.

The Bengals have a physical corner in Chidobe Awuzie, talented slot cover options with Mike Hilton and Dax Hill, and two dangerous safeties in Jessie Bates and former Saint Vonn Bell. Another former Saint, CB Eli Apple, is the starter opposite Awuzie, meaning that Cincinnati has a major weak link on the back end.

Having Olave would be crucial, but expect the Saints to target notorious headcase Apple when he’s isolated in man coverage. A short-handed New Orleans receiving corps will have to get separation or find the open areas in zones quickly to allow Dalton a quick read.

The Saints will be reliant on Kamara and Taysom Hill this afternoon, but will still have to make plays with their passing attack. Kamara should be heavily used in that capacity also, with the tight ends also playing a role.

This depleted receiving corps will also be counted on to make plays if the offense is to have any consistent effectiveness against an underrated Cincinnati defense.

Cornerbacks/Secondary

Oct 9, 2022; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) celebrates with cornerback Bradley Roby (21) after sacking Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals have an injury issue of their own at wideout. Tee Higgins has been hobbled by an ankle injury that has him listed as a game-time decision. Unfortunately for the Saints, they'll still have to contend with elite WR Ja'Marr Chase, big-play threat Tyler Boyd, and steady TE Hayden Hurst. And they'll have to do so without elite CB Marshon Lattimore, out with an abdomen injury.

Lattimore would have likely been matched up against Chase most often, now leaving the Bengals with what looks to be a big matchup advantage. It’s an advantage that gets even bigger if Higgins can play. Veteran CB Bradley Roby has had a solid season, but talented second-year CB Paulson Adebo is mired in a slump and still looks slowed by an ankle injury.

New Orleans elevated veteran CB Chris Harris Jr. from the practice squad. If S Marcus Maye (ribs) is able to play, then they can use him, Tyrann Mathieu, or Justin Evans in the slot. The Saints will probably use two-deep safety alignments throughout much of the game to give their corners extra deep support.

The Cincinnati receivers are lanky athletes who could have the timing of their routes disrupted by a physical press at the line. It’s precisely the type of coverage that Lattimore and Adebo excel at, but that now seems doubtful with Lattimore out.

Expect the Saints to mix up their coverages all day to throw different looks at Burrow and his receivers. While the pass rush will be key, the New Orleans defensive backs need to present a challenge to the Bengals receivers to give an extra second for their rush to get to Burrow.

Doing so might be the major difference to whether the Saints even their record with a win or fall to 2-4 on the year.

