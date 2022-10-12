The New Orleans Saints ended a three-game losing streak last week, but now get the unenviable task of hosting the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. New Orleans (2-3) gave up big plays and points in bunches in their 39-32 win over the Seahawks last week.

The Saints slipped to 16th in total yardage allowed, surrendering an average of 341.8 yards per game. Their 25th ranking in points allowed is a bit deceiving, since a flood of turnovers from the offense has given opponents two touchdowns and set them up for short scoring drives several other times.

Despite some early season struggles, most of the defensive personnel is still in place that allowed the Saints to rank at the top of the NFL in run defense for four consecutive seasons. They'll take on a Bengals squad that comes in with an identical 2-3 record.

Cincinnati garners headlines for an explosive passing game triggered by QB Joe Burrow and a trio of lethal receivers. However, the Bengals also used an underrated running game to help fuel them to a Super Bowl run. Here's a look at how they match up against a Saints defense that’s been inconsistent against the running game.

New Orleans Run Defense

25.6 points per game (25th)

130 rushing yards/game (24th)

4.5 per carry

4 rushing touchdowns

15 tackles for loss

29.9% 3rd Down Percentage (2nd)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) tackles Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette (7). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints run defense looked like it was reverting to form after giving up 201 yards on the ground to the Falcons in the season opener. That was until allowing 151 yards rushing to the Seahawks. To be fair, Seattle had runs of 69 and 32 yards, but was held to just 2.6 per rush otherwise.

New Orleans has held standout backs Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook to only 3.1 yards per carry and an average of 70 yards between them. However, they also allowed 100-yard outings to Cordarrelle Patterson and Christian McCaffrey. They've allowed runners to get to the second level off-tackle too often this season, then exhibited poor positioning and lackluster tackling when they do.

The Saints have the capability to dominate the line of scrimmage with their defensive line. Tackles David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle are outstanding run defenders and get good penetration at the snap. Kentavius Street and Malcolm Roach give them a solid interior rotation.

Ends Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport are among the league's best run defenders at the edge position. Davenport has great strength at the point of attack, while Jordan prides himself on being an elite all-around player. Tanoh Kpassagnon and Carl Granderson provide excellent depth and allows the Saints to keep fresh late in games.

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams (6) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) and defensive tackle Kentavius Street (91). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

Linebackers Demario Davis and Pete Werner are a terrific duo who have excellent play awareness, physicality, and the athleticism to track down plays all over the field. Werner leads the team with 47 tackles, including an NFL-high 37 solo stops. He’s a physical player who fluidly flows through traffic to the ball carrier.

Davis has led the team in tackles the last four seasons with an average of over 111 stops per year and 28 this season. His elite diagnostic ability is matched with explosive ferocity to the ball. Davis is an elite defensive player and the emotional leader of the team. Kaden Elliss is a capable third linebacker against the run, but the Saints are thin at this position.

The New Orleans secondary is typically very active against the run, but missed tackles and a lack of physical play have plagued this unit against opposing backs. Veteran S Marcus Maye has missed the last three games with a rib injury. He was playing extremely physically against the run and his return to the lineup is crucial.

Fellow S Tyrann Mathieu must play up to his capabilities. Mathieu has 26 tackles and has been a playmaker all over the field throughout his career. However, he hasn't been a physical player this season and has been frequently out of position when a runner gets into the secondary.

Cincinnati Run Game

21.6 points per game (16th)

91.8 rushing yards/game (25th)

3.3 per carry (30th)

2 rushing touchdowns (28th)

45.8% 3rd Down Percentage (4th)

Nov 11, 2018; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Sixth-year RB Joe Mixon came into 2022 with over 1,000 rushing yards in three of the last four years, including a career-high 1,205 in 2021. Mixon has 302 rushing yards over the first five games, but is averaging only 3.1 per carry. He hasn't had a 100-yard outing in his last 14 games.

Mixon is a one-cut runner with good inside power. He has excellent vision and the burst to break big plays. He’s also a terrific receiver out of the backfield. Mixon has 20 receptions this season and gives Burrow another dangerous option in the passing game.

Sixth-year RB Samaje Perine backs up Mixon. Perine is a power back that Cincinnati will often use over Mixon in short yardage situations. He has 617 rushing yards over three years with the Bengals, including 70 on 15 carries this season.

Perine has two career 100-yard rushing games, both as a rookie with the Washington Redskins. The first of those came in week 11 of the 2017 season against the Saints. New Orleans didn't give up a 100-yard rusher for their next 55 contests.

Cincinnati rebuilt an offensive line that allowed 74 sacks last season. Five games into the year, that revamped line has yet to come together. The Bengals rank in the middle of the pack in red-zone percentage and near the bottom of the league in yards per rush and QB pressures allowed.

In particular, pricey offseason free-agent additions of C Ted Karras, RG Alex Cappa, and RT La'el Collins have yet to pay big dividends. However, all three are top-tier linemen capable of big performances, and LT Jonah Williams has been the team’s most consistent blocker.

What to Expect

Nov 11, 2018; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28). Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Teams have had success against the Saints either by blocking down on ends Jordan and Davenport and bouncing outside or by pushing them wide and slicing off tackle. New Orleans could combat this by getting better play from their defensive tackles.

If the Saints get better interior push, they would shut off inside rushing lanes and force a back to take a wider path to get off tackle or outside. That would allow linebackers Davis and Werner a clearer lane to the ball, where they’d undoubtedly make more stops in the backfield.

Cincinnati has an explosive passing attack led by an elite quarterback and dangerous receivers. However, it's vital for the Bengals to establish balance with their running attack to slow the opposing pass rush. They have a difficult time protecting Burrow under typical circumstances, but struggle more when they've one-dimensional.

The Saints have a talented, but banged up defensive backfield. They also have a fearsome pass rush that can affect the outcome of games.

For that pass rush to be most effective, and to protect an injured secondary, New Orleans will have to stifle the Bengals running game to eliminate their balance and the threat of play action.

