Taysom Hill is NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Saints' Taysom Hill is your NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Week 5 performance against the Seahawks.

After an explosive day that helped power the Saints to a win over the Seahawks, Taysom Hill has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 5. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Eagles kicker Cameron Dicker were named Defensive Player of the Week and Special Teams Player of the Week.

Hill was responsible for four total touchdowns on the day, rushing for three of them and then passing one to Adam Trautman for a 22-yard score. He only had 9 carries on the day, but torched the Seahawks defense for 112 yards. He did it in just 23 snaps too.

The 112-yard rushing performance and three rushing touchdowns were career highs for Hill. Per the NFL Research, he became just the third player in league history to record a 100-yard rushing game, three rushing touchdowns, and have a passing touchdown, joining Ronnie Brown (2008) and LaDainian Tomlinson (2005).

With Alvin Kamara's 100-yard day on the ground, this was also the first time the Saints had two 100-yard rushers in the same game since Buffalo in 2017. This is the first time Hill takes down the Offensive Player of the Week award, and it's his second-career Player of the Week award overall (Special Teams - Week 14, 2018). The last Saints tight end to win this award was Jimmy Graham (Week 10, 2012 and Week 3, 2013). 

