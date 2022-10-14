Several Saints have been ruled out of action ahead of the team's matchup against the Bengals, and they're considerable ones. The team will be down several starters going into Sunday, and here's how the final injury report shapes out for New Orleans.

OUT: Deonte Harty (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle), Michael Thomas (foot), Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Payton Turner (chest)

QUESTIONABLE: Paulson Adebo (knee), Marcus Maye (rib), Malcolm Roach (ankle), Jameis Winston (back/ankle), Chris Olave (concussion), Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

Landry, Harty, Thomas, Lattimore, Throckmorton, Turner, and Yasir Durant were among those players who weren't spotted at practice on Friday and did not practice. Andy Dalton was taking primary reps as QB1, and Dennis Allen said after practice that he'll make another start for New Orleans.

Chris Olave was present, and was listed as a full participant of practice. Ryan Ramczyk (rest), J.T. Gray (foot), and Taysom Hill (rib) were all full participants of practice on Friday and do not carry an injury designation going into Week 6.

