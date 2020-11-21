Saints Fantasy Football Week 11: Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

The New Orleans Saints (7-2) enter Week 11 with a fresh face at QB as they battle their arch-nemesis the Atlanta Falcons (3-6) from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday afternoon. With Drew Brees headed to IR on Friday and the reports that Taysom Hill will start for New Orleans, many fantasy owners want to know how it will affect Saints WRs and RBs for weeks to come.

To assist with all your Saints fantasy football questions, especially moving into the playoff push, here are my weekly Saints Fantasy Football Start 'Em or Sit' Em players.

Start 'Em

QB/TE Taysom Hill

Credit: USA Today Sports

Taysom Hill will start at QB for the Saints Sunday against the Falcons per reports, and that should have fantasy owners grinning ear to ear. Though Hill has only attempted 18 passes in his NFL career and is an unproven passer, he is a must-start this week because he is eligible to play TE in most fantasy leagues.

Over the past three weeks, Hill has averaged 9.1 fantasy points in PPR leagues compared to 6.3 points per game from Saints starting TE Jared Cook. With the starting QB nod, you will be able to start essentially another QB in your lineup this week at TE in your fantasy lineup and should get excellent value.

Even if Hill only throws 15 times on Sunday, he brings tremendous value with his legs, averaging 35+ rushing yards a game over the last 3 weeks, and is a huge red zone threat in the read-option with Alvin Kamara next to him. Leagues may remove the TE eligibility over the next few weeks because he is starting at QB, so take advantage of him at TE now and get a victory in this week's matchup with an extra QB disguised at TE in your lineup.

WR Michael Thomas

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

It has been a quiet two weeks for Michael Thomas since returning from injury, and though he will be without Drew Brees over the next few weeks, I expect a big game from him against the Falcons. Thomas was targeted 7 times against the 49ers last week, totaling two catches. He faces the league's 2nd worst pass defense and is a healthy starter.

As Taysom Hill makes his first NFL start at QB, leaning on your team's number one option is never a bad move, and in his case, his number one option is the reigning Offensive Player of the Year.

In two games against Atlanta last season, Thomas racked up 19 receptions for 200 yards but no touchdowns. With his success against his division rivals, and his return to health, Thomas is a must start from here on out. And while his fantasy owners have not seen a return on their first-round investment yet, it is coming, and I believe it is this week.

Sit 'Em

RB Latavius Murray

Murray Scores versus Lions; Credit: USA Today Sports

With the injury to Saints QB Drew Brees, many would think Murray would be an above-average FLEX play in his absence. However, I recommend you sit him this week. Earlier I wrote that fans should expect to see more from the Bayou Backfield of Murray and Kamara over the next few weeks. While I believe that to be true, the news of Taysom Hill being the starting QB kills any added fantasy value Murray gained since Brees' injury.

Murray's fantasy value has been low this season, even as a FLEX option. A lot of that has to do with his lack of red-zone touches and touchdowns scored this season. At the beginning of the week, under the impression Jameis Winston would start at QB for New Orleans, I thought Murray would see a little rise in his red zone numbers, but now I see Taysom taking those reps in QB power or draw plays at the goal line.

If there is a stretch for Murray to prove his fantasy value, it is over the next 3-4 weeks as Drew Brees recovers from injury. With Hill at QB, the Saints should be more of a rushing attack than we have ever seen under Sean Payton, which brings upside to Murray's value, but he has to show it first.

