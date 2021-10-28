Saints: Mark Ingram Returns With Unfinished Business

The New Orleans Saints bought back one of the most popular players in team history. Mark Ingram returns with unfinished business, with team goals and franchise history both on the line.

Mark Ingram reunited with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday after a trade with the Houston Texans. Ingram returns to the franchise where he starred from 2011 to 2018.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles during a NFC Divisional playoff football. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Ingram, who turns 32 in December, was the No. 28 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by New Orleans after winning the Heisman Trophy at Alabama.

Only thirteen times have the Saints produced 1,000-yard rushing seasons in the franchises' 54-year history. Ingram became one of seven Saints players who had a 1,000-yard rushing season for the franchise.

In 2016 and 2017, he joined Deuce McAllister and Ricky Williams as the only running backs with consecutive years of 1,000+ rushing yards in team history.

After a slow start to his career, Ingram had become one of the most popular players on the team. He left New Orleans and signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. In that season, he recorded his third 1,000-yard campaign and earned his third Pro Bowl appearance.

Ingram saw a reduced role with the Ravens last season, rushing for just 299 yards in nine games before being released in the offseason. He signed with the Texans, where his 294 rushing yards led the team before the trade.

Mark Ingram returns to New Orleans with unfinished business. He left in 2018 as the franchise's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with 50. His good friend and teammate RB Alvin Kamara has 44 rushing scores and is quickly closing the gap.

Ingram left the Saints on the cusp of two other career franchise records. He departed with 6,007 rushing yards and 89 yards short of Deuce McAllister's all-time mark of 6,096 rushing yards. Ingram's 1,321 rushing attempts with New Orleans is 108 shy of the team’s career leader, also held by McAllister.

Mark Ingram's return to New Orleans isn't about records. The team believes that their roster is capable of contending for a championship. Ingram's addition gives the team another quality offensive weapon, a pass blocker, and will allow them to use Kamara in a more versatile role.

Ingram, Kamara, and the Saints are most focused on team goals and pursuing a title. If successful in his return, Ingram will cement himself as one of the franchise's greatest players.

