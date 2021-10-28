Saints: Mark Ingram Returns With Unfinished Business

Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosForumSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Mark Ingram Returns with Unfinished Business

    The New Orleans Saints bought back one of the most popular players in team history. Mark Ingram returns with unfinished business, with team goals and franchise history both on the line.
    Author:

    Mark Ingram reunited with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday after a trade with the Houston Texans. Ingram returns to the franchise where he starred from 2011 to 2018.

    New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22)

    Ingram, who turns 32 in December, was the No. 28 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by New Orleans after winning the Heisman Trophy at Alabama.

    Only thirteen times have the Saints produced 1,000-yard rushing seasons in the franchises' 54-year history. Ingram became one of seven Saints players who had a 1,000-yard rushing season for the franchise.  

    In 2016 and 2017, he joined Deuce McAllister and Ricky Williams as the only running backs with consecutive years of 1,000+ rushing yards in team history.

    After a slow start to his career, Ingram had become one of the most popular players on the team. He left New Orleans and signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. In that season, he recorded his third 1,000-yard campaign and earned his third Pro Bowl appearance.

    Read More

    Ingram saw a reduced role with the Ravens last season, rushing for just 299 yards in nine games before being released in the offseason. He signed with the Texans, where his 294 rushing yards led the team before the trade.

    Mark Ingram returns to New Orleans with unfinished business. He left in 2018 as the franchise's all-time leader in rushing touchdowns with 50. His good friend and teammate RB Alvin Kamara has 44 rushing scores and is quickly closing the gap.

    Ingram left the Saints on the cusp of two other career franchise records. He departed with 6,007 rushing yards and 89 yards short of Deuce McAllister's all-time mark of 6,096 rushing yards. Ingram's 1,321 rushing attempts with New Orleans is 108 shy of the team’s career leader, also held by McAllister.

    Mark Ingram's return to New Orleans isn't about records. The team believes that their roster is capable of contending for a championship. Ingram's addition gives the team another quality offensive weapon, a pass blocker, and will allow them to use Kamara in a more versatile role.

    Ingram, Kamara, and the Saints are most focused on team goals and pursuing a title. If successful in his return, Ingram will cement himself as one of the franchise's greatest players. 

    Read More Saints News

    USATSI_12789375_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints: Mark Ingram Returns With Unfinished Business

    19 seconds ago
    Saints GM Mickey Loomis and Head Coach Sean Payton
    Editorial / Opinion

    Trade Deadline Targets for the Saints

    2 hours ago
    Saints Injury Report 2021 (11)
    News

    Week 8: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

    16 hours ago
    (COPY) (COPY) LB battle 2021 training camp
    News

    Report: Mark Ingram Traded to Saints for Reunion

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_13278776_168389760_lowres
    News

    Ken Crawley, Lil'Jordan Humphrey Test Positive for COVID

    16 hours ago
    New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41)
    News

    Saints:  Alvin Kamara Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

    Oct 27, 2021
    Snap Counts (3)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Week 7 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

    Oct 26, 2021
    Game Balls (3)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Game Balls From the Saints 13-10 Gusty Brawl Over the Seahawks

    Oct 26, 2021