Andrus Peat Feared to Have Season-Ending Pec Injury

    October 26, 2021
    Report: Andrus Peat Feared to Have Torn Pec

    The Saints have most likely lost their starting left guard in Andrus Peat due to a torn pec suffered in Monday night's game against the Seahawks.
    Author:

    In addition to not getting Wil Lutz back, the Saints may be without their starting left guard the rest of the season. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Andrus Peat is feared to have suffered a torn pec in last night's game against the Seahawks. He adds that Peat is waiting on MRI results to confirm a potential season-ending injury and based on the initial exams.

    In last night's game, Peat clearly got injured after a play and went inside the blue medical tent for treatment. He briefly came out and then went back in. After getting some individual work on the sideline, he returned for just a couple of snaps and then was lost for the rest of the game, walking to the locker room under his own power.

    In his absence, second-year undrafted rookie Calvin Throckmorton will presumably go the rest of the way, and look for the recently released Will Clapp to return. Throckmorton certainly made a strong impact in his time playing against the Seahawks on Monday Night.

    Read More

    In mid-September, I asked Terron Armstead about his growth. Armstead said, "You see that jump from year one to two that you love to see from a young player. Extremely smart guy, extremely technical. Strong. Probably the heaviest body on the offensive line."

    He added that he's super confident in 'Throck', and it appears they'll have to lean on him for the rest of the season.

