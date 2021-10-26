Saints' Wil Lutz Out for the Rest of 2021

The Saints won't have Wil Lutz in the mix for 2021, as he announced on Tuesday morning. He's out for the rest of the season.

Per his personal Twitter account, Lutz posted: "The greater the obstacle, the more glory in overcoming it! Congrats to Brian on his first game winner. New Orleans, you’re in good hands!"

His full quote from the post said:

2021 has been filled with adversity, personally, but with adversity comes an exciting challenge. Unfortunately I had a setback during the rehab process that has forced me to shift my focus to being 100% healthy for the long term and shut it down for the season. I want nothing more then to be out there with my teammates helping us win games, and I look forward to doing that when healthy! Thank you to the best fan base in the country for the support and well wishes, we'll be back stronger than ever.

It's a tremendous loss for New Orleans, but it's good news having Brian Johnson come in and be able to deliver after being poached from the Bears practice squad. The Saints have had themselves a kicker carousel ever since Lutz went down, turning to Brett Maher, Aldrick Rosas, and Cody Parkey. However, none of those panned out.

