Saints: Michael Thomas' Recent Drama Signals An Underlying Issue

The Michael Thomas news has the Saints facing more drama and intrigue on the cusp of a training camp than in recent memory under Sean Payton.

Suppose you read between the lines. Friday's report of the All-Pro receiver missing the start of the season, then Nick Underhill revealed he missed a doctor's follow-up appointment on his ankle signals trouble between the Saints and Thomas.

Thomas seems to have an issue and tension with the Saints organization. The question is, why? And, how did they get to this point? Better yet, can it be fixed?

A RUNDOWN OF THOMAS' DRAMA

QUESTIONS AND MORE QUESTIONS

In an interview with WDSU News' Sharief Ishaq, former Saints head coach Jim Mora Sr. was candid about Thomas' surgery news, "it's a shocker that you wait until June to have surgery," and he continued saying, "I question that."

The timing is questionable and puzzling. Physically, Michael Thomas is a fine-tuned athlete. Players know their bodies. Also, players know their passion and heart for playing with a particular team.

Perhaps, Thomas is at a crossroads and feels his time in New Orleans has run its course. All of this is speculation, but you have to read between the lines at times and notice the signs of trouble brewing.

PLAYERS FORCING TEAMS INTO DECISIONS

Rodgers-Thomas-Howard

The cases of Michael Thomas, Aaron Rodgers, and Xavien Howard are clear. Star athletes are willing to play the game of high-stakes poker with their careers in the NFL.

High-profile players take control and force team executives to make difficult decisions by publicly painting them into a corner.

Other than Howard, the issues with Rodgers and Thomas do not appear to be linked to financial issues.

So exactly what is the issue?

Saints GM Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton will have to either come to some terms with Thomas or make contingency plans.

The team is at his mercy. New Orleans must wait, note how his ankle responds, and observe how he performs before making any decisions.

Currently, Thomas holds all of the cards. Like Rodgers and Howard, will the ball clubs fold or call their bluff?

Make no bones about this one critical fact; without Thomas, New Orleans' offense is vulnerable. We know Brees will not be under center, but could a loss of Thomas create more damage for the team this season?

Will they be as effective, or will the Saints' offense be different?

We shall see.

