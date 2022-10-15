Depleted Saints Passing Attack Must Find a Way to Make Plays Against Big-Play Bengals Defense

Quarterback Andy Dalton began his NFL career as a second-round choice out of TCU in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Over the next five years, he’d lead the Bengals to five playoff appearances and had a 50-26-1 record as a starter.

By 2019, the Bengals had deteriorated around him and plummeted to a 2-14 record. Positioned to draft LSU QB Joe Burrow with the top overall pick in 2020, Cincinnati let Dalton leave in free agency after 31,594 passing yards, 204 touchdowns, 118 interceptions, and a 62% completion percentage over nine seasons.

Three seasons later, after backup stints with Dallas and Chicago, Dalton is poised to face his former team for the third time. This time it will be as the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, where he gets his third straight start in place of an injured Jameis Winston.

Dalton will lead a 2-3 Saints offense that ranks 7th in total yardage, averaging 379 yards per outing. However, New Orleans leads the NFL with 13 turnovers and is among the most penalized teams in the league. He’ll also be without injured receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, while Chris Olave is listed as a game-time decision.

New Orleans hosts a 2-3 Bengals team that ranks 13th in total defense with an average of 327 yards per game allowed. Cincinnati took the AFC championship last season with a highly publicized offense full of weapons. But their defense was just as formidable and has held the team together this season through some offensive struggles.

Does Dalton have enough weapons to exact a measure of revenge against his former team?

New Orleans Passing Game

23 points per game (12th)

242.8 passing yards/game (12th)

65.5% completion percentage

7 touchdowns

6 interceptions

14 sacks

39.7% 3rd Down Percentage (15th)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) passes the ball against the Seattle Seahawks. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton, who turns 35 on October 29, has completed 69.2% of his throws for 423 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in his two starts. He’s not nearly as explosive as Winston, but is an efficient quarterback that gets the ball out quickly and into the hands of his playmakers.

Dalton spreads the ball around well and tests a defense from sideline-to-sideline. He’ll take what the coverage gives him and has good recognition of opposing defenses for audibles. Winston, who is dealing with back and ankle injuries, returned to practice in limited duty on Friday.

The major issue facing whoever the quarterback was going to be is the damaged receiving corps they'll be working with. All-Pro Michael Thomas (foot) and Pro Bowler Jarvis Landry (ankle) are out, as is explosive returner Deonte Harty. Rookie first-round pick Chris Olave is a game-time decision after leaving last Sunday's game against Seattle with a concussion.

Olave leads the team with 25 receptions for 389 yards on 42 targets. He has the deep speed to threaten defenses, but has also proven to be a terrific route runner. The 11th overall selection is a strong early season candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Marquez Callaway, the team’s leading receiver a year ago, will start. Callaway is an athletic intermediate receiver with six catches for 62 yards and a score this season, all in the last three games.

Inconsistent veteran Tre'Quan Smith will also see increased snaps. Smith has six receptions for 133 yards this year, but has proven throughout his career that he can't be counted on.

Possession receiver Keith Kirkwood was activated from the practice squad last Sunday and will probably be called up again. Other practice squad players who could be elevated are WR Kirk Merritt, WR/KR Rashid Shaheed, or RB Jordan Howard.

Nov 11, 2018; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) breaks a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans finally got RB Alvin Kamara involved in the passing game last week. The result was six catches for 91 yards. Kamara is the league's best receiving back and can threaten defenses from anywhere along the formation. Expect him to be used in that capacity often this Sunday.

With a short-handed receiving corps, the Saints could also get their tight ends more involved. Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman have already been more productive than they were all of last season.

Johnson (10 catches, 129 yards) is a converted wideout who can make plays down the field. Trautman (6 catches, 78 yards, 1 touchdown) is more of a short-range target.

After early season struggles, the Saints offensive line has provided slightly better pass protection in recent weeks. Guards Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz are still the team’s major weak spots, but tackles Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst have controlled opposing edge rushers much better.

Cincinnati Pass Defense

17.8 points per game (8th)

227.4 passing yards/game (18th)

57.4% completion percentage

4 touchdowns

5 interceptions

8 sacks/33 QB hits

32.8% 3rd Down Percentage (9th)

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) forces a fumble by New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY

The Bengals bring heavy pressure on opposing quarterbacks and feast off the resulting mistakes. Former Saint DE Trey Hendrickson has proven that his 13.5 sack campaign of 2020 was no fluke. Hendrickson had 14 sacks and 45 pressures in his first year with the Bengals and has 2.5 sacks and 17 pressures so far this season.

Complementing Hendrickson is LE Sam Hubbard, who has a sack and 11 pressures. Both Hubbard and Hendrickson have relentless motors and a terrific burst into opposing backfields. Cam Sample and rookie Joseph Ossai give the Bengals a strong rotation along the edge.

Powerful DT B.J. Hill is one of the NFL's most underrated players at the position. Hill has 1.5 sacks and five pressures this season and is a handful for interior linemen. The loss of injured DT D.J. Reader thins their interior depth. More will be needed from tackles Josh Tupou, Zach Carter, and Jay Tufele.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios (10). © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cincinnati has a trio of linebackers who aren't often used as pass rushers but are playmakers in coverage and against the run. Weakside LB Logan Wilson led the team with 4 interceptions in 2021 and has one pick this year. Strongside LB Akeem Davis-Gaither is a big and physical defender, but athletic in space.

MLB Germaine Pratt is a little limited in space, but has great awareness. All three players are dangerous in the zone coverages that Cincinnati often uses. Veteran Markus Bailey is more effective as a pass rusher, but is a quality backup either inside or outside.

An improved Bengals secondary has helped a defense that ranked 26th against the pass last year. Cincinnati has yet to face a top-tier passer, but have allowed seven players to have at least 60 yards receiving.

Physical CB Chidobe Awuzie is their best player in coverage. Awuzie has allowed a measly 37.5% completion percentage when targeted this year.

Rookie CB Cam Taylor-Britt is expected to see his first action of the year after being activated from injured reserve last week. He’ll join slot corner Mike Hilton and Eli Apple, the most vulnerable player on the entire defense. Rookie S Dax Hill, the team’s first-round pick, will also take on corner responsibilities.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (10). Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY

Cincinnati safeties Jessie Bates and former Saint Vonn Bell are a pair of big-time playmakers. Bell had just one interception in four years with New Orleans.

Now in his third year with the Bengals, Bell has five interceptions in his last 11 games, including a team-high 3 interceptions this season. Bates has 11 interceptions through a five-year Bengals career, including one this season.

What to Expect

Saints WR Keith Kirkwood (18) makes a reception against the Cincinnati Bengals during his 2018 rookie season. Credit: Carolina Panthers website

The inability of Michael Thomas to get on the field robs the Saints of a one-sided mismatch between Thomas and former Saint CB Eli Apple. The 27-year-old Apple is a headcase who typically crumbles in the face of adversity. Expect the Saints to target him often when he is isolated in man coverage.

Most expect New Orleans to come out with a run-heavy game plan, especially if Olave can't suit up. The Saints will still have to be effective with the pass to prevent Cincinnati from crowding the line of scrimmage. Don't be surprised to see Kamara split out wide often in an attempt to spread the Bengals secondary.

Feb 13, 2022; Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a catch for a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple (20) in Super Bowl LVI. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Pass protection will have to hold up for Andy Dalton to go through his progressions with a depleted corps of receivers. It’s also on the Saints wideouts and tight ends to quickly get separation or find the open areas in zones to help their quarterback.

This is the third straight year Dalton has started against his former team since leaving. In 2020, he completed 16 of 23 passes for 185 yards and two scores in a 30-7 win with Dallas. The following year with Chicago, Dalton would start and complete 9 of 11 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown, but give way to rookie Justin Fields in their 20-17 win.

Another overlooked weapon in the Saints passing game could be utility weapon Taysom Hill. Listed as a tight end, Hill is the Saints leading rusher this year and had 112 yards on the ground last week. While defenses expect a run when Hill is in the backfield, remember that he started nine games at quarterback over the last two years.

Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will be challenged to design a game plan to neutralize Cincinnati's pass rush, so don't be surprised to see Hill throw in situations he would normally run to keep the Bengals off balance. Dalton will have to get rid of the ball quickly, but his depleted weapons must make plays for New Orleans to notch their second straight victory.

